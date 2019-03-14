Super Smash Bros Ultimate Online Open lets players compete for games & DLC
Nintendo is hosting a new online tournament for Super Smash Bros Ultimate, and sign-ups are open if you want to compete for a chance at winning Nintendo games or Smash DLC.
Nintendo is hosting a new online tournament for Super Smash Bros Ultimate, and sign-ups are open if you want to compete for a chance at winning Nintendo games or Smash DLC.
PS4 players will soon be able to compete for prizes like themes, in-game currency, and cold hard cash in the PS4 Tournaments:Challenger Series.
Shacknews hosted an esports tournament live from QuakeCon 2019 with more than $10K in prizes on the line. Relive all the action from the tournament in these highlight packages, including boss battles.
Shacknews hosted an esports tournament live from QuakeCon 2019 with more than $10K in prizes on the line. Relive all the action from the tournament in these highlight packages, including boss battles.
Shacknews presents the world's dopest gaming tournament. Held live at QuakeCon 2019, the Great Quakeholio Tournament 2 opening round featured Quake Champions.
Catch all the brawling action in the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate World Championship 2019 tournament live stream right here.
Big Snoop Dogg is throwing is hat into the esports ring, hosting the first-ever Gangsta Gaming League stream featuring Madden NFL 2019 later tonight.
The newly announced Twitch Rivals x Fortnite Summer Skirmish tournament sees the game's top players competing for a $2 million prize.
The fun has already started down in Texas. Tune into the Official Shacknews Twitch Channel to get in on the action.
Get a taste of some high stakes chicken dinner prepared in the traditional German style.