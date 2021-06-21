The Great Quakeholio Tournament 4 Update: Tournament structure and maps

As most of you probably know already, this weekend we’ll be holding our 4th annual Great Quakeholio Tournament. This year there seems to be a little extra interest in our humble little tourney and folks have been asking for more details about what the games will actually entail. With that in mind, I thought I’d take a quick minute to go over some of the finer details so folks know what to expect this weekend.

First off, we’ll be capping the tournament entries at 64. Beyond that, we’ll be asking 10 of you to be on stand-by in case someone ends up dropping out at the last minute. Entries to the tournament will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Which means the first 64 entries will be guaranteed entry (as long as they have a Shacknews account) and the next 10 may have a chance depending on how many people actually end up committing. Players will be notified via email if they’ve been selected to compete or for the fill-in spots and will receive an invite to join a private Discord server for the tournament that we’ll have set up. Our Tournament Operator for the last couple of years, Nevin, will be the one communicating with everybody as to when and where they’ll be competing.

As we said before, we’ll be using EZQuake to run everything, so be sure you have it downloaded and installed ahead of the tournament. Here’s what you can expect as far as the structure and maps of the tournament will go:

Round 1 (64 Players)

8-player Free-For-All

Map: DM3

Round 2 (32 Players)

8-player Free-For-All

Map: DM3

Round 3 (16 Players)

4-player Free-For-All

Map: DM1

Round 4 (8 Players)

1v1

Map: DM6

Round 5 (4 Players)

1v1

Map: DM6

Round 6 (3 Players)

3-player Free-For-All

Map: DM4

Finals (2 Players)

1v1

Map: DM4

As is tradition around here at Shacknews, you can most likely expect a boss battle or two to happen in between rounds. What will they entail? Well, I guess you’ll have to enter and find out. As a reminder, you must have a Shacknews forum/Chatty account to be eligible to participate, so be sure to make one if you’re not already a member of our community. We will be checking to make sure you have an account before sending out access to the Discord and game servers on the day of the tournament. Hopefully, this clears things up for everyone who was asking, but feel free to leave questions or comments in the thread below and we’ll do our best to answer them if we can. Good luck to everyone, but be warned, I’ve seen the names of our entrants and this is going to be no walk in the park.

And if you just feel like tuning in and cheering on your friends or fellow Shackers, be sure to follow or sub to our Twitch channel ahead of this Saturday’s tournament so you don’t miss out on any of the action!