Combo Breaker 2023: Schedule, brackets, prize pool, games & where to watch Combo Breaker 2023 is going down this weekend near Chicago with all of the hottest fighting games. Here's where and when to catch the action.

It’s Combo Breaker 2023 weekend, and with it, fighting game players from around the world are descending on the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center near Chicago, Illinois to throw down for glory in around 30 different tournaments featuring some of the best games going right now. It all takes place this weekend and will be streamed, so we’ve got all the details on where and when you can catch that action, as well as what games are being played and what’s on the line.

Combo Breaker 2023 prize pool

According to the Combo Breaker 2023 rules website, the breakdown of tournament payouts is based on the number of participants in a game. 100 percent of game entry fees go to the respective game’s prize pool, but the payout will top 3 if participants are 63 players or under and top 8 if the participants are 64 or over. 256+ tournaments could also have different percentage payouts. There may also be pot bonuses contributed by sponsors or game developers. Here’s the rundown of payout on both tournament styles:

Top 3 (63 players or lower)

1st Place - 50%

2nd Place - 30%

3rd Place - 20%

Top 8 (64 players or higher)

1st Place – 42%

2nd Place – 24%

3rd Place – 14%

4th Place – 8%

5th Place (tie) – 4%

7th Place (tie) – 2%

Combo Breaker 2023 games & brackets

During Combo Breaker 2023, 29 games will have dedicated tournaments, not including community events and side tourneys. Here’s the rundown of games in alphabetical order and where to find their brackets on Start.gg:

Combo Breaker 2023 schedule & where to watch

Combo Breaker 2023 stream & tournament schedule

Source: Combo Breaker

Combo Breaker 2023 is scheduled to take place from May 26 to May 28, 2023. During that time, games will hosted on various partnered streams. The above graphic has times of each game and what channel they will be streamed on. The links to the stream channels and the games they will host are as follows:

TeamSp00ky

Killer Instinct Pools

Skullgirls: 2nd Encore Pools

Melty Blood: Type Lumina Pools

Street Fighter 5: Champion Edition Finals

The King of Fighters 15 Finals

Guilty Gear Strive Finals

Tekken Twitch channel

Tekken 7 Pools & Finals

Ten/o Media

Guilty Gear Strive Pools

DNF Duel Pools & Finals

JuicyGameNight

Dragon Ball FighterZ Pools & Finals

Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate Pools & Finals

FunkyP

The King of Fighters 15 Pools

Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[CL-R] Pools & Finals

Samurai Shodown (2019) Pools & Finals

BGCallisto

Street Fighter 5: Champion Edition Pools

BlazBlue Central Fiction Finals

Granblue Fantasy Versus Pools & Finals

BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle Pools & Finals

TampaNeverSleeps

Skullgirls: 2nd Encore Pools & Finals

Ultimate Marvel Vs. Capcom 3 Pools & Finals

Them’s Fightin’ Herds Pools & Finals

Primal Rage Finals

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Finals

LowKickEsports

Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2 Pools & Finals

BlazBlue Central Fiction Pools & Finals

UnrivaledTournaments

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Pools

Brawlhalla Pools & Finals

MultiVersus Finals

MeleeEveryDay

Super Smash Bros. Melee Pools & Finals

Rushdown Revolt Pools & Finals

VampireArcadia

Street Fighter 3: 3rd Strike Pools & Finals

Vampire Savior Pools & Finals

Super Street Fighter 2 Turbo

TourneyLocator

Mystery Game Pools & Finals

That covers the entirety of the details for Combo Breaker 2023. Be sure to check out the action throughout the weekend for all of the results and action.