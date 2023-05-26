Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

Combo Breaker 2023: Schedule, brackets, prize pool, games & where to watch

Combo Breaker 2023 is going down this weekend near Chicago with all of the hottest fighting games. Here's where and when to catch the action.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Combo Breaker
1

It’s Combo Breaker 2023 weekend, and with it, fighting game players from around the world are descending on the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center near Chicago, Illinois to throw down for glory in around 30 different tournaments featuring some of the best games going right now. It all takes place this weekend and will be streamed, so we’ve got all the details on where and when you can catch that action, as well as what games are being played and what’s on the line.

Combo Breaker 2023 prize pool

According to the Combo Breaker 2023 rules website, the breakdown of tournament payouts is based on the number of participants in a game. 100 percent of game entry fees go to the respective game’s prize pool, but the payout will top 3 if participants are 63 players or under and top 8 if the participants are 64 or over. 256+ tournaments could also have different percentage payouts. There may also be pot bonuses contributed by sponsors or game developers. Here’s the rundown of payout on both tournament styles:
Top 3 (63 players or lower)

  • 1st Place - 50%
  • 2nd Place - 30%
  • 3rd Place - 20%

Top 8 (64 players or higher)

  • 1st Place – 42%
  • 2nd Place – 24%
  • 3rd Place – 14%
  • 4th Place – 8%
  • 5th Place (tie) – 4%
  • 7th Place (tie) – 2%

Combo Breaker 2023 games & brackets

 

During Combo Breaker 2023, 29 games will have dedicated tournaments, not including community events and side tourneys. Here’s the rundown of games in alphabetical order and where to find their brackets on Start.gg:

Combo Breaker 2023 schedule & where to watch

Combo Breaker 2023 stream & tournament schedule
Combo Breaker 2023 stream & tournament schedule
Source: Combo Breaker

Combo Breaker 2023 is scheduled to take place from May 26 to May 28, 2023. During that time, games will hosted on various partnered streams. The above graphic has times of each game and what channel they will be streamed on. The links to the stream channels and the games they will host are as follows:

TeamSp00ky

  • Killer Instinct Pools
  • Skullgirls: 2nd Encore Pools
  • Melty Blood: Type Lumina Pools
  • Street Fighter 5: Champion Edition Finals
  • The King of Fighters 15 Finals
  • Guilty Gear Strive Finals

Tekken Twitch channel

  • Tekken 7 Pools & Finals

Ten/o Media

  • Guilty Gear Strive Pools
  • DNF Duel Pools & Finals

JuicyGameNight

  • Dragon Ball FighterZ Pools & Finals
  • Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate Pools & Finals

FunkyP

  • The King of Fighters 15 Pools
  • Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[CL-R] Pools & Finals
  • Samurai Shodown (2019) Pools & Finals

BGCallisto

  • Street Fighter 5: Champion Edition Pools
  • BlazBlue Central Fiction Finals
  • Granblue Fantasy Versus Pools & Finals
  • BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle Pools & Finals

TampaNeverSleeps

  • Skullgirls: 2nd Encore Pools & Finals
  • Ultimate Marvel Vs. Capcom 3 Pools & Finals
  • Them’s Fightin’ Herds Pools & Finals
  • Primal Rage Finals
  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Finals

LowKickEsports

  • Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2 Pools & Finals
  • BlazBlue Central Fiction Pools & Finals

UnrivaledTournaments

  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Pools
  • Brawlhalla Pools & Finals
  • MultiVersus Finals

MeleeEveryDay

  • Super Smash Bros. Melee Pools & Finals
  • Rushdown Revolt Pools & Finals

VampireArcadia

  • Street Fighter 3: 3rd Strike Pools & Finals
  • Vampire Savior Pools & Finals
  • Super Street Fighter 2 Turbo

TourneyLocator

  • Mystery Game Pools & Finals

That covers the entirety of the details for Combo Breaker 2023. Be sure to check out the action throughout the weekend for all of the results and action.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola