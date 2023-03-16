PAX East reveals Grammy-winning Storytime Keynote speaker Chuck Brungardt Details were also shared about a Devolver Digital panel, PAX Arena schedule, and Nintendo Championships.

A wealth of new information was recently shared about PAX East 2023 which is currently set to take place in Boston from March 23 through March 26. Included in the information is mention of who this year’s Storytime Keynote speaker will be, and it’s none other than Chuck Brungardt.

In addition to being a Grammy winner, Brungardt is also the CEO of IllFonic, the team who brought you games like Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed and Predator: Hunting Grounds. Brungardt will kick off PAX East 2023 with the aforementioned Storytime Keynote on March 23 at 12:00 p.m. (ET).

Charles will take the stage on Thursday, March 23, at noon ET for a fun and personal keynote: A programmer and recording engineer, Brungardt helped record albums for Mary J. Blige, Joss Stone, John Legend, and Snoop Dogg, among many others. Winner of a GRAMMY for his work with frequent collaborator and fellow IllFonic co-founder Raphael Sadiiq of the recent Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur.



Brungardt and IllFonic helped define the asymmetric multiplayer genre through their work on titles played by millions like EVOLVE, Friday the 13th The Game, Predator: Hunting Grounds, and most recent, self-published release: Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed. Brungardt even returned to his musical roots last year by contributing tracks for IllFonic’s first original IP, Arcadegeddon.

Once PAX East is fully underway, attendees can expect a number of fun activities to partake in. For example, details were shared about a number of tournaments taking place in the PAX Arena this year. Kicking things off will be Stream Stars 9 on March 23 “where fan-favorite YouTubers and content creators will go head to head for a $5,000 prize pool.”

Outside of this, streamers including DPiddy, Lanaraee, 5up, and Khleo Thomas will team up “with the best players in North America for the PAC-MAN 99 Challenge Finals” on Friday, March 24. If you’re attending PAX East and want to take part in tournaments yourself, there will be opportunities for you to do so as well.

Almost Pro $10K Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Open tournament returns to PAX March 23–25, open to all PAX East 2023 badge holders, and attendees can register online here. On the final day of PAX East, Sunday, March 26, Nintendo’s Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Championship Cup and Splatoon 3 North American Championship return for another showdown on Boston’s beloved esports arena.

Coming to #PAXEast 2023— The PAX Arena Super Smash Bros.™ Ultimate Almost Pro $10k Open! Taking place March 23-26 live in Boston and on

— PAX (@pax) March 7, 2023

As far as panels go, it was confirmed that Devolver Digital and Massive Monster will be holding one that offers a look at hits like Cult of The Lamb. Curious about games like Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story? You’re in luck, as Riot Forge and Digital Sun will be hosting a Mageseeker: A Developer’s Story panel that offers a behind-the-scenes look at the game’s development.

For more on PAX East 2023, be sure to check out the event’s official website. And, if you’re attending GDC, be sure to brush up with some of our previous coverage including our GDC 2023 panel and conference schedule guide.