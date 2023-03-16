Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

PAX East reveals Grammy-winning Storytime Keynote speaker Chuck Brungardt

Details were also shared about a Devolver Digital panel, PAX Arena schedule, and Nintendo Championships.
Morgan Shaver
PAX
1

A wealth of new information was recently shared about PAX East 2023 which is currently set to take place in Boston from March 23 through March 26. Included in the information is mention of who this year’s Storytime Keynote speaker will be, and it’s none other than Chuck Brungardt.

In addition to being a Grammy winner, Brungardt is also the CEO of IllFonic, the team who brought you games like Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed and Predator: Hunting Grounds. Brungardt will kick off PAX East 2023 with the aforementioned Storytime Keynote on March 23 at 12:00 p.m. (ET).

Map image of the PAX East 2023 Expo Hall showing where everything will be located
© PAX East

Once PAX East is fully underway, attendees can expect a number of fun activities to partake in. For example, details were shared about a number of tournaments taking place in the PAX Arena this year. Kicking things off will be Stream Stars 9 on March 23 “where fan-favorite YouTubers and content creators will go head to head for a $5,000 prize pool.”

Outside of this, streamers including DPiddy, Lanaraee, 5up, and Khleo Thomas will team up “with the best players in North America for the PAC-MAN 99 Challenge Finals” on Friday, March 24. If you’re attending PAX East and want to take part in tournaments yourself, there will be opportunities for you to do so as well.

As far as panels go, it was confirmed that Devolver Digital and Massive Monster will be holding one that offers a look at hits like Cult of The Lamb. Curious about games like Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story? You’re in luck, as Riot Forge and Digital Sun will be hosting a Mageseeker: A Developer’s Story panel that offers a behind-the-scenes look at the game’s development.

For more on PAX East 2023, be sure to check out the event’s official website. And, if you’re attending GDC, be sure to brush up with some of our previous coverage including our GDC 2023 panel and conference schedule guide.

Senior Editor

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

