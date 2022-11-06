Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

EVO Japan 2023 lineup gets three more games, including Virtua Fighter 5

Virtua Fighter 5, Granblue Fantasy: Versus, and Melty Blood: Type Lumina join previously announced main games at EVO Japan 2023.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Sega
2

As we continue towards 2023 and the return of EVO Japan, the mainstage games are getting even spicier. We already knew of 4 titles that would be played in the original announcement of EVO Japan 2023, but the organizers have announced that three more titles are joining the fray. Players who attend EVO 2023 can look forward to playing Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown, Granblue Fantasy: Versus, and Melty Blood: Type Lumina, brining the final lineup for EVO Japan 2023’s mainstage games to seven games.

EVO announced the addition of these three titles via the EVO Japan Twitter on November 5, 2022. It was in said announcement that the organizers revealed that Virtua Fighter 5, Granblue Fantasy: Versus, and Melty Blood: Type Lumina would be joining the overall lineup of games. Notable was Virtua Fighter 5, which is quite long in the tooth with its first incarnation having been released in 2006. However, the game also has quite a loyal following and it just got its latest edition in 2021 with the Ultimate Showdown edition. That edition was quite well-received, including here at Shacknews.

The final lineup for EVO Japan 2023, including seven fighting games.
With Virtua Fighter 5, Granblue Fantasy: Versus, and Melty Blood: Type Lumina, the final lineup for EVO Japan 2023 comes to 7 mainstage games.
Source: Twitter

The final mainstage lineup for EVO 2023 is as follows:

  • Granblue Fantasy: Versus
  • Guilty Gear Strive
  • King of Fighters 15
  • Melty Blood: Type Lumina
  • Street Fighter 5: Championship Edition
  • Tekken 7
  • Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown

Moreover, the EVO Japan Twitter announced that signups for competition would be opened up on November 20, 2022. More details will be shared and can be found on the official EVO Japan website.

Evo Japan 2023 is set to go on March 31 and run through April 2, 2023, taking place at the Tokyo Big Sight Exhibition Center near Tokyo Bay. Stay tuned as we share further updates and information as it becomes available closer to the event.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola