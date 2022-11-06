EVO Japan 2023 lineup gets three more games, including Virtua Fighter 5 Virtua Fighter 5, Granblue Fantasy: Versus, and Melty Blood: Type Lumina join previously announced main games at EVO Japan 2023.

As we continue towards 2023 and the return of EVO Japan, the mainstage games are getting even spicier. We already knew of 4 titles that would be played in the original announcement of EVO Japan 2023, but the organizers have announced that three more titles are joining the fray. Players who attend EVO 2023 can look forward to playing Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown, Granblue Fantasy: Versus, and Melty Blood: Type Lumina, brining the final lineup for EVO Japan 2023’s mainstage games to seven games.

EVO announced the addition of these three titles via the EVO Japan Twitter on November 5, 2022. It was in said announcement that the organizers revealed that Virtua Fighter 5, Granblue Fantasy: Versus, and Melty Blood: Type Lumina would be joining the overall lineup of games. Notable was Virtua Fighter 5, which is quite long in the tooth with its first incarnation having been released in 2006. However, the game also has quite a loyal following and it just got its latest edition in 2021 with the Ultimate Showdown edition. That edition was quite well-received, including here at Shacknews.

With Virtua Fighter 5, Granblue Fantasy: Versus, and Melty Blood: Type Lumina, the final lineup for EVO Japan 2023 comes to 7 mainstage games.

Source: Twitter

The final mainstage lineup for EVO 2023 is as follows:

Granblue Fantasy: Versus

Guilty Gear Strive

King of Fighters 15

Melty Blood: Type Lumina

Street Fighter 5: Championship Edition

Tekken 7

Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown

Moreover, the EVO Japan Twitter announced that signups for competition would be opened up on November 20, 2022. More details will be shared and can be found on the official EVO Japan website.

Evo Japan 2023 is set to go on March 31 and run through April 2, 2023, taking place at the Tokyo Big Sight Exhibition Center near Tokyo Bay. Stay tuned as we share further updates and information as it becomes available closer to the event.