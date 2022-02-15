Combo Breaker 2022 dates & games announced Gaming Generations has announced this year's Combo Breaker event, along with dates it will take place, games that will be played, and registration.

As we continue to move forward following the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, we’re finally starting to see more major events make a comeback. The latest is Combo Breaker, Chicago’s premiere fighting game tournament. The Combo Breaker 2022 event has been announced, its dates have been set, games have been revealed, and registration has opened for those hoping to compete.

Combo Breaker 2022 dates and venue

Combo Breaker 2022 was announced on February 15, 2022 with a trailer for the event on lead organizer Rick “TheHadou” Thiher’s YouTube channel. Combo Breaker 2022 will take place over Memorial Day weekend this year from May 27 to May 29, 2022. The event will go down at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center and Hotel, right outside of Chicago, Illinois, with a total event cap limited to 6,000 overall attendees.

COVID-19 policies will be in effect during the event. Attendees will be required to show proof of vaccination in accordance with Illinois mandates. Moreover, face masks will be required throughout the venue and facilities.

Combo Breaker 2022 games and registration

Combo Breaker 2022 is set to feature a huge list of games that will be played in tournaments during the event, including Guilty Gear Strive, King of Fighters XV, Tekken 7, and more.

Registration has opened for Combo Breaker 2022. The games have been revealed and players can sign up to participate in the event over on its Smash.gg page. Hotel accommodations at Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center and Hotel are also available through the Combo Breaker website.

The games that will be played in competition at Combo Breaker 2022 are as follows:

Killer Instinct

Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate

The King of Fighters XV

Guilty Gear Strive

Tekken 7

Street Fighter 5: Champion Edition

Melty Blood: Type Lumina

Granblue Fantasy Versus

Skullgirls 2nd Encore

Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3

Under Night In-Birth Exe:late[cl-r]

Soulcalibur 6

Dragon Ball FighterZ

BlazBlue: Central Fiction

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Brawlhalla

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Vampire Savior

Super Street Fighter 2 Turbo

Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike

TMNT x Justice League Turbo

Bloody Roar: Primal Fury

Them’s Fightin’ Herds

Mystery Game Tournament

That covers the details on Combo Breaker 2022. With the dates set for late May, it would be better to sign up sooner than later. Meanwhile, could this be a good sign for the return of EVO in 2022? Stay tuned for further information as we get closer to the event.