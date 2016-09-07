EVO 2020 lineup revealed, Mortal Kombat 11 gets left out
The EVO 2020 line-up of games has been announced, and there were quite some surprises, including NetherRealm falling by the wayside altogether in this year's lineup.
The EVO 2020 line-up of games has been announced, and there were quite some surprises, including NetherRealm falling by the wayside altogether in this year's lineup.
Be sure to tune in as we learn which games will be in the spotlight of the year's largest fighting game tournament.
Catch up on the must-know details of the EVO 2019 Championship Series, including the schedule of events, where to watch live streams, featured games, and more.
A consortium of Japanese companies invested over $1 million to get EVO Japan up and running.