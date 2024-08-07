Marvel Vs Capcom Fighting Collection producer on remasters & retro games at EVO We spoke with Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection Producer Shuhei Matsumoto to talk about the Capcom's value of remasters and retro game tournaments at EVO.

With Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classsics coming sometime before the end of 2024, it’ll be a great opportunity to spruce up on your teams and combos in games like X-Men Vs. Street Fighter, Marvel Vs. Capcom 2, and Marvel Super Heroes. After all, older Capcom fighters still have a place at EVO, even in 2024 where Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike ended up being one of the most hype mainstage games of the show. Capcom loves it too, and we got to talk to MvC Fighting Collection Producer about what’s in store for its retro library both in remasters and on the stage at EVO.

Matsumoto and Capcom were thrilled to see the turnout for Street Fighter 6 and Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike at EVO 2024. Street Fighter 6 had astronomical number with over 5,000 competitors while 3rd Strike also pulled in over 1,000 competitors. Matsumoto said Capcom continues to care about the retro in addition to the modern because it means solid opportunities to get players into both sides.

If anything, we saw a lot of young talent alongside the familiar faces in 3rd Strike and the enthusiasm for Street Fighter 6 helps. Furthermore, the hype for Marvel vs. Capcom has remained fiery among the fighting game community. Many were thrilled to see Marvel Vs. Capcom 3 return to the mainstage at EVO 2023 and Capcom seeing that hype makes it very easy to remain dedicated to giving new players modern means of playing the classics.

Marvel Vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics launches sometime in 2024. Stay tuned for more updates and check out our other EVO 2024 coverage. Meanwhile, if you want see more of our video content, then be sure to check out our YouTube channels at Shacknews, Shacknews Interviews, and ShacknewsVOD, where you can find all of our latest video gameplay, reviews, interviews, and more on the newest video games, toys, and technology.