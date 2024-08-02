Under Night In-Birth 2 Sys:Celes director on French Bread at EVO 2024 & DLC characters Under Night In-Birth 2 Director Kamone Serizawa spoke to plans for the upcoming DLC, guest characters, and French Bread's place on EVO 2024's main stage.

At EVO 2024, we had a chance to sit down with Under Night In-Birth 2 Sys:Celes Director Kamone Serizawa, who has been an enthusiastic voice and guiding hand of the franchise. Under Night 2 got some new DLC announcements at EVO 2024, as well as letting players try Uzuki for the first time. More is on the way, but more than that, we talked to Serizawa about what comes next for the game, French Bread’s multiyear place at EVO, and the possibility of guest characters in a time where the concept is popular in fighting games.

Simply put, Serizawa and the French Bread team are thrilled to see their games continuing to make the main stages at EVO. At this point, the developer has become a regular fixture of the massive fighting game tournament, having had Metly Blood: Type Lumina in the showcase for 2022 and 2023, and having the original Under Night in the running in several tournaments before. Kamone thanked the fans immensely for their support and hopes to be able to deliver in a way that keeps them coming back for more.

To that end, we dove deep into the DLC characters for Under Night 2, reflecting on the first round of characters - Kuon, Tsurugi, and Kaguya - and then discussing the upcoming DLC characters - Uzuki, Ogre, and Izumi. We also discussed the topic of further guest characters in Under Night 2. Melty Blood and Under Night have been no strangers to guests, with Melty Blood: Type Lumina having Saber from Fate/Zero and Under Night even bringing over Eltnum from Melty Blood. Serizawa told us it’s a bit early to discuss what happens after Izumi launches, but he and the team aren’t against more guest characters, and apparently publisher Arc System Works CEO Minoru Kidooka is pretty enthusiastic about crossovers too, so it’s on the table.

Under Night In-Birth 2 Sys:Celes is out now with Uzuki just having launched. Stay tuned for more videos on the Shacknews, ShacknewsVODs and Shacknews Interviews YouTube channels for more gameplay, interviews, podcasts, livestream VODs, and more on the latest video games, technology, and toys.