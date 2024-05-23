New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Combo Breaker 2024: Schedule, brackets, prize pool, games & where to watch

Eyes are on the Chicago area this week as Combo Breaker 2024 kicks off and players battle it out in a variety of popular fighting games.
TJ Denzer
Image via Combo Breaker
It’s another great weekend for fighting games as Combo Breaker 2024 hits the Schaumburg Convention Center right outside Chicago. Throughout the weekend, some of the best fighting game players in the world will be throwing down in a variety of our favorite fighting games. What’s on the line, what’s being played, and where can you catch the action? We’ve got all of that info right here. Enjoy!

Combo Breaker 2024 Games & Schedule

Combo Breaker 2024 runs from May 24 to May 26, 2024 with the floor being open and tournaments being played from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT on the first two days, and then running from 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. CT on Sunday, May 26. The following games are being played, as well as where you can watch them at any given time:

Combo Breaker 2024 Games & Schedule in Central Time Zone
Source: Combo Breaker

Tekken 8

Street Fighter 6

Guilty Gear Strive

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising

Mortal Kombat 1

Under Night In-Birth 2 Sys:Celes

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2

Super Smash Bros. Melee

The King of Fighters 15

Killer Instinct

Skullgirls 2nd Encore

BlazBlue: Central Fiction

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Melty Blood: Type Lumina

Ultimate Marvel Vs. Capcom 3

Samurai Shodown

Them’s Fightin’ Herds

DNF Duel

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2

Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike

Vampire Savior

Garou: Mark of the Wolves

Mystery Game Tournament

Combo Breaker 2024 Prize Pools

At Combo Breaker 2024, the game entry fees go into the prize pools with pot bonuses sometimes offered by the publishers, so the prize of any game’s prize pool is determined by how many entrants it had, which also affects whether the game pays out to Top 3 or Top 8. Combo Breaker shares the prize breakdowns on its site.

Combo Breaker 2024 prize pool breakdown
Source: Combo Breaker

Games paying out Top 8

  • Killer Instinct
  • BlazBlue: Central Fiction
  • DRAGON BALL FighterZ
  • Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising
  • Guilty Gear: Strive
  • Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2
  • The King of Fighters 15
  • Melty Blood: Type Lumina
  • Mortal Kombat 1
  • SAMURAI SHODOWN
  • Skullgirls: 2nd Encore
  • Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike
  • Street Fighter 6
  • Super Smash Bros. Melee
  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  • TEKKEN 8
  • Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3
  • Under Night In-Birth II Sys:Celes
  • Vampire Savior
  • Mystery Game

Games paying out Top 3

  • DNF Duel
  • Garou: Mark of the Wolves
  • Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2
  • Them's Fightin' Herds

That covers all of Combo Breaker 2024. Be sure to watch throughout the weekend for fighting game reveals and news, and to see who comes out on top in every competition!

Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

