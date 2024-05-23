Combo Breaker 2024: Schedule, brackets, prize pool, games & where to watch
Eyes are on the Chicago area this week as Combo Breaker 2024 kicks off and players battle it out in a variety of popular fighting games.
It’s another great weekend for fighting games as Combo Breaker 2024 hits the Schaumburg Convention Center right outside Chicago. Throughout the weekend, some of the best fighting game players in the world will be throwing down in a variety of our favorite fighting games. What’s on the line, what’s being played, and where can you catch the action? We’ve got all of that info right here. Enjoy!
Combo Breaker 2024 Games & Schedule
Combo Breaker 2024 runs from May 24 to May 26, 2024 with the floor being open and tournaments being played from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT on the first two days, and then running from 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. CT on Sunday, May 26. The following games are being played, as well as where you can watch them at any given time:
Tekken 8
Street Fighter 6
Guilty Gear Strive
- Brackets on Start.gg
- FunkyP – Pools
- Teamsp00ky – Finals
Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising
- Brackets on Start.gg
- Bgcallisto – Pools
- Teamsp00ky – Finals
Mortal Kombat 1
Under Night In-Birth 2 Sys:Celes
- Brackets on Start.gg
- Lowkickesports – Pools
- TampaNeverSleeps – Finals
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2
- Brackets on Start.gg
- UnrivaledTournaments – Pools
- FunkyP – Finals
Super Smash Bros. Melee
The King of Fighters 15
Killer Instinct
- Brackets on Start.gg
- TampaNeverSleeps – Pools
- Teamsp00ky – Finals
Skullgirls 2nd Encore
- Brackets on Start.gg
- JuicyGameNight – Pools
- TampaNeverSleeps – Finals
BlazBlue: Central Fiction
- Brackets on Start.gg
- JuicyGameNight – Pools
- Bgcallisto – Finals
Dragon Ball FighterZ
Melty Blood: Type Lumina
- Brackets on Start.gg
- Lowkickesports – Finals
Ultimate Marvel Vs. Capcom 3
Samurai Shodown
- Brackets on Start.gg
- JuicyGameNight – Finals
Them’s Fightin’ Herds
- Brackets on Start.gg
- Teamsp00ky – Finals
DNF Duel
- Brackets on Start.gg
- FunkyP – Finals
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2
- Brackets on Start.gg
- Lowkickesports – Finals
Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike
Vampire Savior
Garou: Mark of the Wolves
- Brackets on Start.gg
- JuicyGameNight – Finals
Mystery Game Tournament
Combo Breaker 2024 Prize Pools
At Combo Breaker 2024, the game entry fees go into the prize pools with pot bonuses sometimes offered by the publishers, so the prize of any game’s prize pool is determined by how many entrants it had, which also affects whether the game pays out to Top 3 or Top 8. Combo Breaker shares the prize breakdowns on its site.
Games paying out Top 8
- Killer Instinct
- BlazBlue: Central Fiction
- DRAGON BALL FighterZ
- Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising
- Guilty Gear: Strive
- Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2
- The King of Fighters 15
- Melty Blood: Type Lumina
- Mortal Kombat 1
- SAMURAI SHODOWN
- Skullgirls: 2nd Encore
- Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike
- Street Fighter 6
- Super Smash Bros. Melee
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- TEKKEN 8
- Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3
- Under Night In-Birth II Sys:Celes
- Vampire Savior
- Mystery Game
Games paying out Top 3
- DNF Duel
- Garou: Mark of the Wolves
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2
- Them's Fightin' Herds
That covers all of Combo Breaker 2024. Be sure to watch throughout the weekend for fighting game reveals and news, and to see who comes out on top in every competition!
