All Stories Tagged: Torn Banner Studios

Mirage: Arcane Warfare preview: Arabian Knights

Mirage: Arcane Warfare is more than a set change for Torn Banner Studios. It represents the next stage in the type of combat built in Chivalry: Medieval Warfare. Shacknews gets a first look during this year's Game Developers Conference.

