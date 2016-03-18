Chivalry 2 reveals more visceral kills and "the satisfaction of combat"
Chivalry 2 is a much more gory affair than the previous game, and the way it's built is meant to help ensure players feel rewarded for their efforts.
Absurd humor and medieval-era action return in Chivalry 2, the upcoming release from Torn Banner Studios.
Mirage: Arcane Warfare is more than a set change for Torn Banner Studios. It represents the next stage in the type of combat built in Chivalry: Medieval Warfare. Shacknews gets a first look during this year's Game Developers Conference.
Think Overwatch, Bloodborne, Team Fortress 2, or LawBreakers, but with magic.
Payday 2 is about to get some Chivalry and vice-versa with each game getting new content from the other.
Torn Banner Studios appreciates the strong Chivalry: Medieval Warfare community and will celebrate them with tomorrow's Chivalry Community Fest. This will include a free weekend, as well as a new update.
The PC multiplayer melee romp known as Chivalry: Medieval Warfare is now coming to consoles, courtesy of Activision.
The Chivalry: Deadliest Warrior beta has begun and a release date has been set for November 14 on Steam.
Chivalry: Deadliest Warrior's closed beta has been pushed back to October, but in the meantime, you can check out the Viking in action!
Chivalry: Deadliest Warrior expands on the gruesome first-person combat of Medieval Warfare and introduces some of the more lethal fighters from Spike TV's Deadliest Warrior for all-out, class-based mayhem.