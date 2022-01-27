ShackStream: Pilfering pigs in the Chivalry 2 House Aberfell preview The Raid of Aberfell awaits us in Chivalry 2, along with a pig and peasant-stealing, bee-throwing, Druid whacking good time.

One of the biggest updates to Chivalry 2 coming into the new year is upon us. The game remains one of the most satisfying hack-and-slash medieval slugfests to come out of 2021, and soon we’re getting another map and scenario, as well as new weapons and characters to use in the House Aberfell update. Join us as we take a look at some of the content coming in the Chivalry 2 House Aberfell update in a special ShackStream.

The Chivalry 2 House Aberfell update is entering playtest servers where we’ll be slugging it out with other players in the new content. The headliner of this update is the Raid of Aberfell scenario. It’s a 64-player Team Objective map in which the Agatha Knights will attack the homeland of the Mason Order King, pushing deep into the capital to destroy the Mason Order’s ancient stones and druidic order with the Mason Order’s players fighting to keep Agatha at bay.

Join us as we go live with a preview of the Chivalry 2 House Aberfell update on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 11:30 a.m. PT / 2:30 p.m. ET. You can also watch just below.

The battlefields of Aberfell await. Join us as we huck bees, steal pigs, and go guru with the druids in today’s ShackStream gameplay of Chivarly 2’s House Aberfell update.