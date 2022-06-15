Shacknews E6 2022: Chivalry 2 Tenosian Invasion update interview As horseback combat and a third faction come to Chivalry 2, we spoke with the folks at Torn Banner about the game's big new expansion!

Torn Banner Studios and Tripwire Interactive have continued to build upon the impeccable medieval PVP multiplayer Chivalry 2 since its launch last year, and it has culminated in the latest free content expansion: Tenosian Invasion. It brings the Tenosian faction to the game alongside horseback combat and new maps, and we got to sit down with Torn Banner recently to talk all about it as part of Shacknews E6.

We’ve had plenty of chances to play Chivalry 2 and talk about it with the devs in previous livestreams and interviews, but this might be the biggest deal for the game yet. Chivalry 2 not only got new maps, but also the Tenosian faction and horseback combat! Each weapon in the game can now be used as you ride a steed into battle to lay waste to your foes.

We got together with regular Chivalry 2 representative and community manager Jenn Stuber to talk at length about the content in Tenosian Invasion. One of the bigger parts of the conversation was balancing weapons for horseback combat. Stuber takes us into the design of horseback, what players can expect to be able to do, and how the team worked out the mechanics of who gets a horse and how it controls.

We also got to talk about all sorts of other parts of the Tenosian Invasion expansion. For one, console players finally get a server search function so they can properly join up with crossplay PC friends! This should come as a delight to anyone who has fellow players on other platforms.

The Chivalry 2 Tenosian Invasion is out now on all platforms, now including Steam on PC! Be sure to stay tuned for more Shacknews E6 content throughout the week!