ShackStream: Chivalry 2 open beta battle, gore, & glory with the devs We're serving up steel and dismemberment alongside Tripwire Interactive and Torn Banner Studios on today's Chivalry 2 livestream!

It’s a beautiful weekend (and long!) weekend for battle and mayhem on the wartorn fields of Chivalry 2. The cross-play open beta is live for the game and we’re ready to deliver angry slices to whichever foes dare challenge us. Thankfully, we’re not alone. Join us alongside Tripwire Interactive and Torn Banner Studios as we jump in for some Chivalry 2 livestream beta play on another special ShackStream!

The cross-play open beta for Chivalry 2 started on May 27, 2021, as announced earlier this month in a dev diary video from Torn Banner Studios. You don’t need to have pre-ordered, signed up, gotten selected, or anything for this one. As long as you have a PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, or Xbox Series X|S, you can get in on the action by downloading the beta today if you haven’t already.

Mayhaps you might meet us on the field of battle as Shacknews, Tripwire, and Torn Banner go live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET to play the beta and answer questions if you have any! You can also watch it below.

New to this particular beta for Chivalry 2 are objective maps The Slaughter of Coxwell and The Battle of the Darkforest, same platform partying, and character customization. Torn Banner has already mentioned that cross-platform partying should come after launch. With the full game launching on June 8 on all aforementioned platforms, this is a great chance to see what Chivalry 2 has in store for you ahead of release.

New battlefields and foes await this weekend. Join us on the Shacknews Twitch channel for the opening clash as the Chivalry 2 cross-play open beta gets into full swing!