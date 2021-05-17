Chivalry 2 cross-play open beta to kick off at the end of this May Those looking to give Chivalry 2 a try may take part in its upcoming cross-play open beta on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X this month.

Chivalry 2 promises to be one of the most slicing-est, dicing-est, melee good times of this coming summer based on previously closed beta and alpha testing. What’s more, Torn Banner Studios and Tripwire Interactive are finally ready to see a much wider array of folks see for themselves what it can do this month. A cross-play open beta has been announced for all available platforms at the end of this May, giving players their chance to get in and get a feel for the action ahead of its launch in early June.

Tripwire Interactive and Torn Banner Studios announced the Chivalry 2 cross-play open beta on the game’s Twitter and via a dev diary on the Torn Banner Studios YouTube on May 17, 2021. Starting on May 27 (8 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. ET) and running through to June 1 (8 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. ET), interested players on PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC via Epic Games Store will be able to partake in a free open beta of Chivalry 2, full-on testing the game’s cross-play capabilities and other new features ahead of the game’s official launch on June 8.

Prepare thyselves for the FREE Chivalry 2 Open Beta! Coming to PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S on May 27 - June 1. Preload on May 26.https://t.co/uOv1PjKgWk



More details:https://t.co/XBAHjZVmNS — Chivalry 2 (@ChivalryGame) May 17, 2021

You don’t need to pre-order or do any special sign-ups to take part in this upcoming beta. You just need to download the client for the game on your platform of choice. To this end, Tripwire and Torn Banner also announced that the Chivalry 2 cross-play open beta will also be available for pre-download on May 26, 2021 at 8 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. ET, one day ahead of the open beta launch.

We’ve had a lot of cool opportunities to see Chivalry 2 in action at this point, including a riveting hands-on preview and livestream with the devs. With the latest beta set to invite all players into the fray regardless of pre-orders or sign-ups, this will be an excellent final test for the game ahead of its full launch. If you want to see what Chivalry 2 has for you, be sure to jump in when the cross-play open beta launches this month.