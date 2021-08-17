Chivalry 2 crosses over 1 million units sold & 420 million slayings Tripwire Interactive and Torn Banner Studios have invited quite a few dismemberings in their medieval PVP melee.

Chivalry 2 is quite fun. You only need look back at the streams we’ve done with Tripwire Interactive and Torn Banner Studios to see all of the blood swordplay, body part lopping, and deadly bread throwing to see for yourself. That said, many of you have anyways. At least one million anyways. Tripwire and Torn Banner recently revealed that was the milestone of unit sales they had crossed and it has resulted in 420 million knightly deaths in Chivalry 2.

This news was announced in a press release from Tripwire Interactive and Torn Banner Studios on August 17, 2021. It comes just after Chivalry 2 just got its recent major update, which brought the House of Galencourt and plenty of additional free content to the game, including the titular Desecration of Galencourt Team Objective map and The Betrayal of Courtyard Deathmatch map. There’s also a smaller-scale Arena Mode, Arrow Cam for cinematic sharpshooting murder, and over 60 new customizations, just to name a few updates.

Chivalry 2’s milestone is a delightful one, but should come as little surprise in our opinion. The game is fantastic and serves as some amazing comfort food gaming in its offerings while also giving those who want to try a high ceiling of skill to pursue as they narrow down their favorite weapon and combat style. That’s why this game earned itself high praise in our Shacknews review. It’s also had quite the robust playerbase thanks to crossplay that allows players from across all available platforms to be able to do battle. With all of these factors in mind, and one of the most satisfying melee dismemberment and ragdoll physics around, it’s pretty easy to see why so many players have taken to Chivalry 2.

With free updates on the way and a content roadmap that will roughly double the size of the game for free, stay tuned for more Chivalry 2 as news and updates become available, right here at Shacknews.