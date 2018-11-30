Square Enix makes Tomb Raider free on PC to help players stay at home
Both Tomb Raider (2013) Game of the Year Edition and Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris are available for free to help players enjoy themselves during self-isolation.
Alicia Vikander will return as Lara Croft in an upcoming Tomb Raider sequel that has a new writer on board.
To portray Lara Croft across three games, Luddington tapped into a reservoir of loss and identity.
Eidos Montreal clears up the confusion around Shadow of the Tomb Raider's language barrier, or lack thereof.
In 1996, Core Design's Tomb Raider revolutionized 3D gaming. Six years later, the franchise and its heroine had fallen from grace. Developers from Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal look back on their blockbuster origin trilogy, and discuss how Lara Croft came back from darkness to take her place in the spotlight as one of gaming's most powerful and resourceful icons.
Love skulls? You're gonna love this footage.
With the conclusion of Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Lara will become who she's been destined to be.
The latest Tomb Raider takes a more salient approach to writing the iconic star.
Shacknews was on the scene during the Shadow of the Tomb Raider reveal event for more info about Lara's newest adventure.
The latest Lara Croft adventure will be coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC later this year.