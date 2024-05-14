Amazon confirms Tomb Raider Prime Video series from Phoebe Waller-Bridge The series order comes fresh off the recent breakout success of Fallout's first season.

It was reported in early 2023 that Lara Croft would be heading to Prime Video. Amazon stayed quiet on the subject, but reports suggested that Fleabag creator, writer, and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge would be attached to the project. It took 16 months, but Amazon has finally confirmed these reports, announcing that a new Tomb Raider series is in development for Amazon's video streaming service.

"Today, Prime Video announced it has ordered a new series based on the iconic Tomb Raider video game franchise as part of a deal between Crystal Dynamics and Amazon MGM Studios," reads the post on the Amazon Games website. "The series will be written and produced by Phoebe Waller-Bridge and will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide."

Word of a new Tomb Raider series had been out since January 2023. It should be noted that this announcement has Waller-Bridge attached as writer and producer, but not as a cast member. It remains to be seen who will step into the boots of Lara Croft, previously played in film by Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander.

Phoebe-Waller Bridge in Prime Video's Fleabag

Source: Amazon

The timing of this announcement is noteworthy for a few reasons. First, it comes weeks after the premiere of Fallout on Prime Video with Season 1 quickly proving to be a success. Secondly, the Tuesday press release also points to the upcoming collaboration between Amazon Games and Crystal Dynamics for a new Tomb Raider reboot. With summer reveal season coming and the TV series reveal happening now, there's speculation that the game's reveal could be imminent.

We'll be sure to keep an eye on all things Tomb Raider, so keep it on Shacknews for the latest updates. For more on the intersection of video games and other forms of media, tune in to Pop! Goes the Culture every Thursday on the Shacknews Twitch channel.