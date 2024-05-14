New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Palworld Strategy GuideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Palworld Strategy Guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Amazon confirms Tomb Raider Prime Video series from Phoebe Waller-Bridge

The series order comes fresh off the recent breakout success of Fallout's first season.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
Amazon Games
2

It was reported in early 2023 that Lara Croft would be heading to Prime Video. Amazon stayed quiet on the subject, but reports suggested that Fleabag creator, writer, and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge would be attached to the project. It took 16 months, but Amazon has finally confirmed these reports, announcing that a new Tomb Raider series is in development for Amazon's video streaming service.

"Today, Prime Video announced it has ordered a new series based on the iconic Tomb Raider video game franchise as part of a deal between Crystal Dynamics and Amazon MGM Studios," reads the post on the Amazon Games website. "The series will be written and produced by Phoebe Waller-Bridge and will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide."

Word of a new Tomb Raider series had been out since January 2023. It should be noted that this announcement has Waller-Bridge attached as writer and producer, but not as a cast member. It remains to be seen who will step into the boots of Lara Croft, previously played in film by Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander.

Phoebe-Waller Bridge in Prime Video's Fleabag
Phoebe-Waller Bridge in Prime Video's Fleabag
Source: Amazon

The timing of this announcement is noteworthy for a few reasons. First, it comes weeks after the premiere of Fallout on Prime Video with Season 1 quickly proving to be a success. Secondly, the Tuesday press release also points to the upcoming collaboration between Amazon Games and Crystal Dynamics for a new Tomb Raider reboot. With summer reveal season coming and the TV series reveal happening now, there's speculation that the game's reveal could be imminent.

We'll be sure to keep an eye on all things Tomb Raider, so keep it on Shacknews for the latest updates. For more on the intersection of video games and other forms of media, tune in to Pop! Goes the Culture every Thursday on the Shacknews Twitch channel.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola