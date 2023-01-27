Tomb Raider series in the works from Phoebe Waller-Bridge at Amazon Lara Croft is heading to television for her next adaptation.

With the runaway success of shows like The Witcher, Arcane, and The Last of Us, you could say we’re in a bit of a video game adaptation renaissance. Countless video game-related movies and shows are currently in development, and a major one just got added to that list. Amazon Prime is getting a Tomb Raider show, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge is writing it.

It was reported by The Hollywood Reporter that Phoebe Waller-Bridge is currently working on a Tomb Raider show for Amazon. This news comes just a day after it was announced that the screenwriter and actress had renewed her deal with Amazon. Waller-Bridge has a few projects that she’s juggling, and the Tomb Raider show is one of them.



Source: Lucasfilm

Phoebe Waller-Bridge will write the Tomb Raider series, but the report is unclear if she will also star in it. She first rose to prominence with Fleabag, which ran from 2016 to 2019. Written by, produced, and starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the show took home numerous awards and accolades during its run.

There aren’t any additional details on the Tomb Raider series, but we can expect to see Lara Croft back in action on the screen sometime in the future. Most recently, the character was featured in a 2018 live-action film adaptation, where she was played by Alicia Vikander. The movie received average responses from audiences, and a sequel was planned before Amazon acquired MGM for $8.5 billion.

Lara Croft is video game royalty, so we’ll be watching with great curiosity to see how her adaptation turns out. For updates on the long list of video games getting the television and movie treatment, Shacknews has the information you need.