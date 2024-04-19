Fallout renewed for Season 2 at Amazon Prime Video Kilter Films and Amazon will partner once again for a second season of the video game adaptation.

Amazon Prime Video’s Fallout series has already cemented its spot as one of the most beloved video game adaptations, and we haven’t seen the last of the characters it introduced earlier this month. Fallout has been officially renewed for a second season, Amazon has confirmed.

Last night, a tweet from the Fallout on Prime Twitter account confirmed that the show would be returning for a sophomore season. “Wouldn't want to keep you on the edge of your seat, now, would we?,” the tweet read. Executive Producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy expressed their excitement about the renewal in a statement.



Source: Prime Video

Praise be to our insanely brilliant showrunners, Geneva and Graham, to our kick-ass cast, to Todd and James and all the legends at Bethesda, and to Jen, Vernon and the amazing team at Amazon for their incredible support of this show. We can’t wait to blow up the world all over again.

Earlier this month, a report from Variety revealed that Fallout had received a $25 million tax credit to film its next season in California, though there was no official Season 2 renewal at that time. We enjoyed the first season of Fallout quite a bit in https://www.shacknews.com/article/139440/fallout-show-season-1-review#:~:text=Season%201%20of%20Fallout%20is,them%20up%20a%20few%20notches., and you can expect to read the latest news about Season 2 right here.