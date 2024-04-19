New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Fallout renewed for Season 2 at Amazon Prime Video

Kilter Films and Amazon will partner once again for a second season of the video game adaptation.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Prime Video
18

Amazon Prime Video’s Fallout series has already cemented its spot as one of the most beloved video game adaptations, and we haven’t seen the last of the characters it introduced earlier this month. Fallout has been officially renewed for a second season, Amazon has confirmed.

Last night, a tweet from the Fallout on Prime Twitter account confirmed that the show would be returning for a sophomore season. “Wouldn't want to keep you on the edge of your seat, now, would we?,” the tweet read. Executive Producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy expressed their excitement about the renewal in a statement.

Ella Purnell as Lucy in Fallout.

Source: Prime Video

Earlier this month, a report from Variety revealed that Fallout had received a $25 million tax credit to film its next season in California, though there was no official Season 2 renewal at that time. We enjoyed the first season of Fallout quite a bit in https://www.shacknews.com/article/139440/fallout-show-season-1-review#:~:text=Season%201%20of%20Fallout%20is,them%20up%20a%20few%20notches., and you can expect to read the latest news about Season 2 right here.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    April 19, 2024 6:58 AM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Fallout renewed for Season 2 at Amazon Prime Video

    • johnhead legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      April 18, 2024 5:23 PM

      Fallout officially renewed for Season 2

      https://variety.com/2024/tv/news/fallout-renewed-season-2-amazon-1235975879/?cx_testId=48&cx_testVariant=cx_1&cx_artPos=2#cxrecs_s

      • tunis5000 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        April 18, 2024 5:31 PM

        https://imgb.ifunny.co/images/500a4d9b70082ad3d82940a3f85c5bd4389bc6a340a9901cd5d087c4b960c5ba_1.jpg

      • shirif legacy 10 years
        reply
        April 18, 2024 5:33 PM

        Hell yeah

      • SnowPEA777
        reply
        April 18, 2024 5:34 PM

        Woot. I loved the characters and story lines.

      • voodooraze legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        April 18, 2024 6:22 PM

        Walton wants 10 seasons.

      • someWayne legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        April 18, 2024 7:34 PM

        feek yeah!!!

      • FreshwaterAU legacy 10 years
        reply
        April 18, 2024 7:53 PM

        https://i.imgur.com/Z912zWP.gif

      • jayacheess legacy 10 years
        reply
        April 18, 2024 9:20 PM

        Just finished it tonight. Man, that was way, way better than I was expecting. I was shocked at how well it interfaced with the stories from the original games, while filling out a lot of the lore/world back story.

      • Milleh legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        April 19, 2024 3:07 AM

        God I hope this also means new good sp Fallout game content soon, even if it is just FO3 remastered

      • willowlovestacos
        reply
        April 19, 2024 4:05 AM

        I just started watching this fallout show, and it's pretty good, but it really reminds me of that other show Silo. do you think the writers got inspiration from that show when they wrote this one?

        • HojuSimpson legacy 10 years
          reply
          April 19, 2024 6:25 AM

          Fallout 1/2/3 came out in 1997/1998/2008. Wool was published in 2011. A more plausible question is if Wool/Silo was inspired by the Fallout game series.

          • Topsiderover legacy 10 years
            reply
            April 19, 2024 9:26 AM

            I remember reading Wool and thinking "This feels like Fallout".

      • disembodied potato legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        April 19, 2024 4:12 AM

        I’m only two episodes in, enjoying it. My only complaint this far is that some of the writing feels a bit lazy? Not the character work world building stuff. Just the way they string things together.

        Oh, all the major characters just happen to bump into each other multiple times? The knight randomly decides to land right in the middle of the wilderness where their target happens to stop for a rest? Or the most wanted target in the country just wander about in broad daylight in his scientist outfit? Walks into town in broad day light when he knows he’s being perused? Just after lecturing our main character on how dangerous the place is? Seems kind of sloppy.. and lazy just to easily coalesce certain plot points together.

        Anyway still talking enjoying it regardless.

        • Mad Brahmin Disease legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          April 19, 2024 4:45 AM

          It’s very tropey but you either nitpick them to death or just enjoy the ride.

        • johnhead legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          April 19, 2024 6:22 AM

          there are three main story lines that have to converge so they dont waste time with shit for sure. wasn't a problem for me.

        • HojuSimpson legacy 10 years
          reply
          April 19, 2024 6:30 AM

          "That's so the story can happen! Listen, I'm going to need you to get waaaaaaaay of my back about this!"

          -Screen Rant Pitch Meeting

          (I loved the series. Binged it in a day)

          • Vincent Grayson moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            April 19, 2024 7:56 AM

            It's a joke answer, but in some ways, it's kinda true for stories generally.

            If you imagine that all over the world of any given story's setting, there's countless people meeting in circumstances of various sorts, and this show/book/movie/etc. just is about the events that occur following these characters who cross paths in this way at this time. If they didn't meet, you'd be writing about some other characters who had more interesting things happen to them.

        • greendonuts legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          April 19, 2024 7:24 AM

          What? The TV show about a video game isn’t high literature? I am quitting Prime.

          On a serious note, I’m really enjoying the non-narrative stuff. I’m trying to puzzle out why I like the cowards and murderers as much as I like the good guys. That hasn’t happened for me since Game of Thrones.

          It’s also an homage machine. For example, the scene in the desert in episode three with the canteen was a love letter to “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly.“ but! The director is not playing this for campy laughs or reminiscent feels. Instead, he seems to be using it to weave an atmosphere.

      • ThatsBriskBaby legacy 10 years
        reply
        April 19, 2024 7:13 AM

        I got Fallout fever baby! Switching back and forth between NV and FO4!

        • Fooldozer legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          April 19, 2024 7:19 AM

          every time nv crashes to desktop you start up 4, good plan

          • ThatsBriskBaby legacy 10 years
            reply
            April 19, 2024 7:20 AM

            Seems fairly stable with all the mods I've got installed. But now I'm thinking of scraping all those and installing the Tale of Two Wastelands.

        • shred. legacy 10 years
          reply
          April 19, 2024 7:23 AM

          I am going to go back and play NV again because apparently I only got 20 hours into my first playthrough.

          • ThatsBriskBaby legacy 10 years
            reply
            April 19, 2024 7:25 AM

            Before this latest play through I've only made it just a bit past Primm. I'm much much farther now. It's really too bad that Bethesda never reincorporated the tribal system and just the various ways to complete quests that change the story.

        • malevolence legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          April 19, 2024 9:45 AM

          I re-installed FO4 last night but gonna wait until the big patch on the 25th to jump back in.

      • Mad Brahmin Disease legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        April 19, 2024 7:29 AM

        Tim Cain (full season) review even if he claims it’s not a review:

        https://m.youtube.com/watch?si=MC6AXHJ-6znNiWib&v=7bFBLAbwMA0&feature=youtu.be

        • shirif legacy 10 years
          reply
          April 19, 2024 8:03 AM

          Lol at him almost rolling his eyes when talking about Bethesda's love of searching for lost family members

      • Downforce legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        April 19, 2024 7:36 AM

        RIP Witcher all hail Fallout

        • dkrulz legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          April 19, 2024 7:41 AM

          Hopefully they don't torpedo Fallout like they did the witcher, what a shame.

          • PenicillinX57 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            April 19, 2024 9:53 AM

            Bethesda has been trying really hard to torpedo the brand for the last decade with their games

        • shirif legacy 10 years
          reply
          April 19, 2024 8:04 AM

          Dicks out for Geralt

