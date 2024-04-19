Fallout renewed for Season 2 at Amazon Prime Video
Kilter Films and Amazon will partner once again for a second season of the video game adaptation.
Amazon Prime Video’s Fallout series has already cemented its spot as one of the most beloved video game adaptations, and we haven’t seen the last of the characters it introduced earlier this month. Fallout has been officially renewed for a second season, Amazon has confirmed.
Last night, a tweet from the Fallout on Prime Twitter account confirmed that the show would be returning for a sophomore season. “Wouldn't want to keep you on the edge of your seat, now, would we?,” the tweet read. Executive Producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy expressed their excitement about the renewal in a statement.
Earlier this month, a report from Variety revealed that Fallout had received a $25 million tax credit to film its next season in California, though there was no official Season 2 renewal at that time. We enjoyed the first season of Fallout quite a bit in https://www.shacknews.com/article/139440/fallout-show-season-1-review#:~:text=Season%201%20of%20Fallout%20is,them%20up%20a%20few%20notches., and you can expect to read the latest news about Season 2 right here.
I’m only two episodes in, enjoying it. My only complaint this far is that some of the writing feels a bit lazy? Not the character work world building stuff. Just the way they string things together.
Oh, all the major characters just happen to bump into each other multiple times? The knight randomly decides to land right in the middle of the wilderness where their target happens to stop for a rest? Or the most wanted target in the country just wander about in broad daylight in his scientist outfit? Walks into town in broad day light when he knows he’s being perused? Just after lecturing our main character on how dangerous the place is? Seems kind of sloppy.. and lazy just to easily coalesce certain plot points together.
Anyway still talking enjoying it regardless.
It's a joke answer, but in some ways, it's kinda true for stories generally.
If you imagine that all over the world of any given story's setting, there's countless people meeting in circumstances of various sorts, and this show/book/movie/etc. just is about the events that occur following these characters who cross paths in this way at this time. If they didn't meet, you'd be writing about some other characters who had more interesting things happen to them.
What? The TV show about a video game isn’t high literature? I am quitting Prime.
On a serious note, I’m really enjoying the non-narrative stuff. I’m trying to puzzle out why I like the cowards and murderers as much as I like the good guys. That hasn’t happened for me since Game of Thrones.
It’s also an homage machine. For example, the scene in the desert in episode three with the canteen was a love letter to “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly.“ but! The director is not playing this for campy laughs or reminiscent feels. Instead, he seems to be using it to weave an atmosphere.
Tim Cain (full season) review even if he claims it’s not a review:
https://m.youtube.com/watch?si=MC6AXHJ-6znNiWib&v=7bFBLAbwMA0&feature=youtu.be
