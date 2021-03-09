Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy allegedly leaked via Microsoft Store listing According to a quickly-pulled Microsoft Store game page, the modern Tomb Raider trilogy could be coming in one neat package this March.

The Tomb Raider reboot trilogy was an extremely interesting and fun dive into the formative years of legendary treasure hunter and survivalist Lara Croft. Crystal Dynamics and Eidos-Montréal knocked it out of the part in showing audiences how Croft went from a young and inexperienced adventurer to the hardened and versatile gunslinger we know and love. The trilogy ended with Shadow of the Tomb Raider in 2018, but we might be able to re-explore the entire trilogy worth of adventures soon. A leaked listing that apparently appeared on the Microsoft Store teased that a Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy may be coming soon.

It was on Resetera that the Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy was recently shared. Though it seems this “Definitive Survivor Trilogy” originally appeared as a listing on the Microsoft Store, any sign of the package has since been pulled. That leaves us with the screengrabs user NeoRaider shared before the apparent yank of the leak which shows that 2013’s Tomb Raider, 2015’s Rise of the Tomb Raider, and 2018’s Shadow of the Tomb Raider would be supposedly gathered in one package and released on March 18, 2021.

Rise of the Tomb Raider put an adequate cap on the revitalized adventure series back in 2018 and the games have generally been praised for bringing the legendary Lara Croft into modern gaming conversations while telling a new side of her story. Tomb Raider has also been a buzzing franchise in 2021 with a new mobile game on the way and news of an animated Netflix series having been revealed pretty recently as well. A repackaging of the modern series that began in 2013 would be a great way to revisit the formative tales of Lara Croft and also give new players a chance to see where it all began.

It seems Square Enix and its developers aren’t exactly ready to show off Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy just yet though, but it would make sense as we're coming up on the 25th anniversary of the complete franchise. Stay tuned for official news and reveals as we get closer to the supposed March 18 launch date. Want more Tomb Raider? Be sure to have a gander at our long read, Ascendant: The Fall of Tomb Raider and the Rise of Lara Croft.