Tomb Raider Reloaded sends Lara Croft treasure hunting on mobile devices in 2021

Lara Croft’s adventures have brought her over to mobile platforms in the past, and they’ve been pretty splendid experiences, but games like Lara Craft GO have been more methodical experiences. We’ve never really gotten a proper run of the more action-packed side of Lara Croft’s adventures. That looks like it may be changing with her next mobile entry. Square Enix has announced Tomb Raider Reloaded.

Tomb Raider Reloaded was announced via the Square Enix Twitter on November 23, 2020. Coming sometime in 2021, Tomb Raider Reloaded will bring Lara Croft back to mobile platforms. Described as an “action arcade” title, Tomb Raider Reloaded will likely be a dual-pistol-slinging adventure in contrast to the previous Tomb Raider GO, which was a far more methodical and slower-paced turn-based puzzle game. Moreover, Tomb Raider Reloaded will apparently be a free-to-play game. As such, it’s hard to say how much will be in the free version, how complex it will be, and what sort of monetization it will feature. Those details will likely become more solidified once we get to 2021.

Lara blasts onto mobile in 2021! @TombRaider Reloaded is a free to play action arcade game made by Emerald City Games and published by Square Enix London Mobile, stay tuned for more news. pic.twitter.com/IleSFQ1Aee — Square Enix (@SquareEnix) November 23, 2020

It’s interesting to see this particular venture for the Tomb Raider franchise since we haven’t seen a mainline entry since Shadow of the Tomb Raider back in 2018. Tomb Raider GO is also the most recent mobile title for the franchise from back in 2015. In that regard, it’s good to see the franchise rise from the dust in any form, though it will certainly have people wondering where or when a new mainline entry might be happening. Either way, all we have to go off of for Tomb Raider Reloaded is a trailer without gameplay so far, so we’ll have to wait to see more later on.

