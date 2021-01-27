Tomb Raider is getting an animated series on Netflix from Legendary It looks like Tomb Raider fans will be able to enjoy a new adventure with Lara Croft in an upcoming animated series from Legendary Entertainment coming to Netflix.

Lara Croft is maybe one of the most prolific heroines in all of gaming, and that's aided in no small part by the hefty number of good games Tomb Raider has had throughout the years. Of course, the Tomb Raider series is also no stranger to other media such as movies and comic books, and it looks like we’re about to get another entry on that end. Netflix just announced it has picked up an upcoming Tomb Raider animated series in the works from Legendary Entertainment.

Netflix recently announced plans to host a new Tomb Raider animated series on the NX Twitter account on January 27, 2021. According to the post, the new series will feature Lara Croft in an all-new animated adventure. Legendary Entertainment is on deck producing the series. There are few details beyond that at this time other than the fact that the series will supposedly follow the events of the reboot trilogy that ended with Shadow of the Tomb Raider. No imagery from the upcoming show or release windows were revealed at the time of the announcement.

The most iconic heroine in video games is jumping to animation! Tomb Raider is a new anime series from @Legendary following Lara Croft after the events of the video-game reboot trilogy. — NX (@NXOnNetflix) January 27, 2021

Tomb Raider certainly has a lot going on in 2021 despite Shadow of the Tomb Raider successfully capping off the latest main video game story in 2018. There’s a movie already in the works that was set for March 2021, although the acquisition of new director Misha Green tells us it might be a bit longer. Even so, Tomb Raider is also getting a new game on mobile devices in 2021 in the form of Tomb Raider Reloaded.

With the animated series now confirmed by Netflix and Legendary, there’s a lot to look forward to if you’re a fan of Lara Croft and her escapades. Stay tuned as we watch for more details on the Tomb Raider animated series here at Shacknews.