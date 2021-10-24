ShackStream: skankcore64 25th Anniversary Episode with Tomb Raider Join Bryan for a special Tomb Raider edition of skankcore64 and keep the 1996 vibes alive as we highlight another game that shares its birth year with Shacknews.

Greetings to all Shackers on this fine Sunday, it's time for another episode of skankcore64. This is when I would usually be making my way through another Nintendo 64 title on my quest to finish every North American release. Today, however, we have a special 25th anniversary livestream lined up to celebrate another marquee video game with the same birth year as our wonderful Shacknews website. Join me for the original Tomb Raider as it was presented on the Sony PlayStation some two and a half decades ago, live on Shacknews Twitch at 3 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. ET.

Back on October 25, 1996, the European region became acquainted with a then little known adventurer and treasure seeker, Lara Croft. Originally released on the Sega Saturn, this new 3D action platformer took players by surprise with its lush environmental design, frantic akimbo pistol action, and the titular raiding of tombs and ruins. If the title had stayed exclusive to the Saturn, I doubt Lara would be part of the mega franchise that Tomb Raider represents today, but we know that the original game would quickly see ports released around the world on the Sony PlayStation, PC, and Mac to critical and commercial success.

Today I'll be playing the Sony PlayStation version and talking about all things Tomb Raider. If you're a fan of the original game, the entire series, or good times in general, you won't want to miss this special celebration, exclusively on the Shacknews Twitch channel!

Alles Gute zum Geburtstag, Buon Compleanno, Feliz Aniversário, Joyeux Anniversaire, Feliz Cumpleaños, с днем ​​рождения, Wszystkiego Najlepszego z Okazji Urodzin, Gefeliciteerd, and a Happy Birthday to Lara Croft and the entire Tomb Raider franchise! It's an honor to be able to celebrate these monumental titles in gaming along with our own Shacknews history. Thank you to everyone that has been a part of Shacknews over the past 25 years and to all of you supporting our livestreams on Twitch. Please consider a monthly sub to our channel if you'd like to see more great anniversary streams like this one. We have a handy dandy guide on Prime Gaming with all the info you need to get started!