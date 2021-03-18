Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy confirmed, available now Players looking to re-explore the modern Tomb Raider reboot or check it out for the first time now can in the Definitive Survivor Trilogy, out now.

We recently heard a little noise about the possibility that the modern reboot of Lara Croft’s treasure hunting adventures would be gathered into one package. That has turned out to be quite true. During the recent Square-Enix Presents, we got an official confirmation of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy. Not only that, it’s out now in one economic bundle for Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

The Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy was revealed during the Square-Enix Presents Spring 2021 presentation on March 18, 2021. It includes the 2013 reboot of Tomb Raider, along with its sequels Rise of the Tomb Raider and Shadow of the Tomb Raider. It’s available on the PS Store and Xbox Store for a limited time as of March 18, 2021. What’s more, it comes at a wallet-friendly price of $19.99 for either platform.

This official reveal comes on top of a recent leak on the Microsoft Store which teased the three games being brought together in this fine collection. With Tomb Raider coming up on its 25th anniversary, Square Enix has quite a few plans in store for Lara Croft and her extensive library of adventures. The Trilogy reveal is just the tip of the iceberg. We also already know that there’s a Netflix original animated series on the way and a new mobile game in the form of Tomb Raider Reloaded.

Even so, Square Enix promised that the trailer reveal for the Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy is the start of a series of announcements celebrating the milestone anniversary of the franchise. With that in mind, it looks like we can look forward to some great new Lara Croft content in the near future. For now, though, $20 is a sweet price to pick up a fine collection of Lara Croft’s formative adventures.