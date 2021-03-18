New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Watch the Square Enix Presents Spring 2021 premiere here

Looking for more details about what Square Enix has in the works? You can watch the Square Enix Presents Spring 2021 premiere right here.
Josh Hawkins
7

Today is a big day for Square Enix fans, as the company is set to premiere new information about the latest Life is Strange game, while also bringing news about its current upcoming titles as well. The Square Enix Presents Spring 2021 premiere kicks off at 10 a.m PDT on March 18, and you can catch all the action right here.

Watch the Square Enix Presents Spring 2021 premiere here

Those looking to catch the premiere live will want to tune into the Square Enix Twitch channel once the premiere kicks off at 10 a.m. PDT. You can check out the embed below as well.

This edition of Square Enix Presents is expected to bring news about the next installment of the Life is Strange series, as well as a lineup of new trailers and announcements for the company’s upcoming titles. We'll also see new information about games like Outriders—which is set to release at the start of April—as well as the Tomb Raider series, which is currently celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. Other games on the docket include new Square Enix Montreal games, Just Cause Mobile, and Balan Wonderworld.

It is unclear how long the presentation will last exactly, though tweets from influencers like DansGaming seem to suggest it will only run for around 30 minutes. That seems like a very short amount of time to announce a bunch of stuff, but we have seen companies like Nintendo and even Sony do rapidfire announcement events in the past.

Nevertheless, you can catch all of the action right here if you’re free when the premiere kicks off. If, for some reason, you can’t tune in live, then you can also keep your eyes on our Square Enix and Life is Strange pages, where we’ll be reporting on any new announcements and details about Square’s upcoming titles.

Guides Editor

Joshua holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Creative Writing and has been exploring the world of video games for as long as he can remember. He enjoys everything from large-scale RPGs to small, bite-size indie gems and everything in between.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    March 18, 2021 9:10 AM

    Josh Hawkins posted a new article, Watch the Square Enix Presents Spring 2021 premiere here

    • Masem legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      March 18, 2021 10:03 AM

      Outriders

    • Masem legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      March 18, 2021 10:29 AM

      THere's the new LIS: Life is Strange: True Colors looks like you as the player-character have the powers , to feel and sense emotion.

      • Masem legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        March 18, 2021 10:36 AM

        Full game Sept 10, 2021. Will have chapters to help break it up.

      • Masem legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        March 18, 2021 10:36 AM

        Also remastered versions of the first LiS game and "Before the Storm"

        • Masem legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          March 18, 2021 10:36 AM

          That will be out in fall 2021.

        • yoshimi20 legacy 10 years
          reply
          March 18, 2021 11:33 AM

          I still haven't played before the storm so excited about this, I'd probably rebuy and replay LiS as well.

      • Masem legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        March 18, 2021 10:37 AM

        Note: This is now being done by Deck Nine - no sign of Dontnod

        • Masem legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          March 18, 2021 10:47 AM

          For those that missed this: Dontnod got Tencent'd back in January (a minority stake), and immediate a rumor that Square Enix threw this game fully into Deck Nine's hands came out right after that. Dontnod, prior to that, had been very clear that LiS was a Squeenex IP, so I bet there's still a lot of Dontnod DNA in this game but they can't really say that now.

          • Alastayr legacy 10 years
            reply
            March 18, 2021 11:24 AM

            Deck Nine confirmed in 2018 they were working on another story game with Square Enix, I have no doubts this was always their project.

            I don't see how they'd completely switch developers in seven weeks and still announce it for a release in 6 months. The title is also very deliberately not Life is Strange 3.

    • Vincent Grayson legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      March 18, 2021 10:41 AM

      Forspoken looks pretty fucking sweet.

    • GBurke59 mercury mega
      reply
      March 18, 2021 11:27 AM

      NIOCE!

Hello, Meet Lola