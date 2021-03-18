Watch the Square Enix Presents Spring 2021 premiere here Looking for more details about what Square Enix has in the works? You can watch the Square Enix Presents Spring 2021 premiere right here.

Today is a big day for Square Enix fans, as the company is set to premiere new information about the latest Life is Strange game, while also bringing news about its current upcoming titles as well. The Square Enix Presents Spring 2021 premiere kicks off at 10 a.m PDT on March 18, and you can catch all the action right here.

Watch the Square Enix Presents Spring 2021 premiere here

Those looking to catch the premiere live will want to tune into the Square Enix Twitch channel once the premiere kicks off at 10 a.m. PDT. You can check out the embed below as well.

This edition of Square Enix Presents is expected to bring news about the next installment of the Life is Strange series, as well as a lineup of new trailers and announcements for the company’s upcoming titles. We'll also see new information about games like Outriders—which is set to release at the start of April—as well as the Tomb Raider series, which is currently celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. Other games on the docket include new Square Enix Montreal games, Just Cause Mobile, and Balan Wonderworld.

It is unclear how long the presentation will last exactly, though tweets from influencers like DansGaming seem to suggest it will only run for around 30 minutes. That seems like a very short amount of time to announce a bunch of stuff, but we have seen companies like Nintendo and even Sony do rapidfire announcement events in the past.

Nevertheless, you can catch all of the action right here if you’re free when the premiere kicks off. If, for some reason, you can’t tune in live, then you can also keep your eyes on our Square Enix and Life is Strange pages, where we’ll be reporting on any new announcements and details about Square’s upcoming titles.