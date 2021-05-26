New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Tomb Raider developer Troy Horton passes away

Horton was a developer on the Tomb Raider during its inception.
Donovan Erskine
2

Tragedy has struck developer and publisher Team17, as head of game scouting Troy Horton has unfortunately passed away.

Developer Team17 confirmed Horton’s passing in a post to its Twitter account. The circumstances surrounding his death are currently unknown. Troy Horton worked on a plethora of games. His credits go back as early as Wonder Dog in 1993. Most notably, Horton worked on the original Tomb Raider game in 1996, as well as several of its subsequent sequels.

As the head of game scouting at Team17, Horton was involved in the production of games such as Narita Boy, Moving out, and Neon abyss. Team17 released an official statement on the passing.

We here at Shacknews would like to extend our condolences to the family and friends of Troy Horton.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day.

