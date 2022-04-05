New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Crystal Dynamics working on new Tomb Raider built on Unreal Engine 5

The next big Lara Croft adventure will be built using Epic's latest engine.

Chris Jarrard
Chris Jarrard
1

Earlier today, the folks over at Epic Games took the opportunity to formally release the Unreal Engine 5.0 development kit. They also produced a digital presentation to celebrate the occasion and took the time to showcase work being done with the engine from various third-party developers around the world. One such studio was Crystal Dynamics, who announced at the show that their newest Tomb Raider game is being built on Unreal Engine 5.

During the State of Unreal web presentation, Crystal Dynamics General Manager Dallas Dickinson confirmed that the team is working on a new Tomb Raider game and that the project was being built to leverage the power of Unreal Engine 5. Previous Tomb Raider titles, including 2013’s Tomb Raider and 2015’s Rise of the Tomb Raider, were built on Crystal Dynamic’s own Foundation Engine.

The Foundation Engine (or some iteration of it) powered the studio’s previous projects dating back to the days of Deus Ex: Human Revolution and Tomb Raider: Underworld. It appears that the Foundation Engine may have made its final appearance powering Marvel’s Avengers.

While no other details on the new Tomb Raider project were made available during the presentation, it is probably a safe bet to assume the new game will look very impressive on PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles when it is finally ready for release.

Contributing Tech Editor
Contributing Tech Editor

Chris Jarrard likes playing games, crankin' tunes, and looking for fights on obscure online message boards. He understands that breakfast food is the only true food. Don't @ him.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola