The Last of Us Part 2 will be playable for the first time at PAX East 2020
Naughty Dog is continuing to work hard on Last of Us Part 2 and they're ready to show the public what they've been up to. The game will be playable at PAX East 2020.
The Last of Us Part 2 looks to be a purely single player experience, with Naughty Dog issuing a statement regarding the missing Factions multiplayer.
Earlier this week, PlayStation issued a release date for The Last of Us Part 2. Moments later, Shacknews got to try it out for the first time. Here's our hands-on preview.
The Last of Us Part 2 is out of the lineup, but will PlayStation be showing off anything else at The Game Awards 2018?
To celebrate the arrival of PUBG on PS4, players will get Ellie's backpack from The Last of Us and a skin for Uncharted's Nathan Drake.
After finishing Until Dawn, the stream team is going to attempt a run through Naughty Dog's zombie apocalypse.
Fans are scrambling to grab all of the new items, causing the website to lock up for some users.
Keep an eye out for goodies coming ahead of the game's launch soon.
The creative team behind one of Sony’s biggest franchises took the time to speak on the development of one of the hottest games of E3 2018.