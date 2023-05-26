Naughty Dog says TLoU multiplayer needs more time, confirms new single-player game Naughty Dog has acknowledged its absence from the recent PlayStation Showcase, promising more information soon.

Insomniac stole the show at the end of this week’s PlayStation Showcase with the first look at gameplay in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. However, another PlayStation studio was noticeably absent from the event — Naughty Dog. After a lot of fan speculation surrounding the status of the studio’s multiplayer spin-off of The Last of Us, Naughty Dog has released a statement saying that the game needs more time, and that it’s also hard at work on its next single-player title.

The statement from Naughty Dog was shared on the studio’s official Twitter account today. “We’re incredibly proud of the work our studio has done thus far,” the statement reads. “But as development has continued, we’ve realized what is best for the game is to give it more time.” Back in January, Naughty Dog confirmed that more details on its The Last of Us multiplayer game would be coming this year. Many had suspected that because of this, the game would be at the PlayStation Showcase.



Source: PlayStation Studios

Interestingly enough, Naughty Dog has also confirmed that its next single-player game is in development. The studio hasn’t confirmed if this will be a return to Uncharted or The Last of Us, or a brand new IP. However, Neil Druckmann previously said that the studio had already determined what its next title would be, and that the team is moving on from the Uncharted series.

Naughty Dog says that it will have more to share on The Last of Us multiplayer soon, so perhaps it’ll pop up during Summer Game Fest, or another PlayStation event down the road. Of course, PlayStation fans still have a lot to digest from the recent showcase. As we await more news from Naughty Dog, stick with Shacknews.