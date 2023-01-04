Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

The Last of Us multiplayer game details coming later this year

Naughty Dog will share new details on its The Last of Us Multiplayer game this year.
Donovan Erskine
Naughty Dog
When The Last of Us Part 2 came out, Naughty Dog reassured that it was hard at work on the game’s previously announced multiplayer component. Last year, the developer provided a brief update, announcing that it would now be developing the multiplayer component as its own standalone game. In a new update, Naughty Dog states that fans can expect new details on The Last of Us multiplayer game later this year.

Naughty Dog published a blog post earlier today that looks forward at everything happening in the world of The Last of Us in 2023. The franchise is celebrating its tenth anniversary this June, and players will be able to enjoy the experience for the first time on PC when The Last of Us Part 1 launches for Steam and Epic Games Store on March 3, 2023. In the post, Naughty Dog also confirms that new details for The Last of Us multiplayer game are on the way.

When Naughty Dog announced that The Last of Us Part 2’s multiplayer component was getting turned into its own game, the developer provided some concept art for the project. With today’s news, Naughty Dog shared a new piece of The Last of Us multiplayer concept art. The art depicts a couple of character walking through a destroyed street, approaching a massive cruise ship that’s been long abandoned.

The Last of Us fans can also look forward to the show’s live-action adaptation debuting on HBO Max later this month. As we await new details on Naughty Dog’s upcoming multiplayer game, count on Shacknews for everything pertaining to The Last of Us.

