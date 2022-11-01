HBO's The Last of Us series may premiere in January A new listing on HBO Max reveals a January premiere date for The Last of Us.

The Last of Us is the latest beloved video game in line for a live-action adaptation. Starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in the iconic roles of Joel and Ellie, the series was tentatively set for a 2023 release window on HBO Max, and a new listing on HBO Max indicates that the show will arrive in January.

As confirmed by Eurogamer, the placeholder page for The Last of Us on HBO Max states that the series will premiere on January 15, 2023. While we already knew the show would land sometime next calendar year, January is likely earlier than folks were expecting. HBO and Warner Bros. have yet to release a statement officially giving the series a premiere date.



Source: HBO

Back in September, the first trailer for HBO’s The Last of Us series debuted, giving us a glimpse at these new iterations of Ellie and Joel, as well as the post-apocalyptic Clicker-infested world. The series will at least roughly follow the story of the original game, as several scenes from the 2013 classic can be spotted in the revealed footage.

Outside of the brief trailer, HBO has kept details about its The Last of Us series close to the chest. That said, we do have most of the cast filled out. If the show is indeed being released on January 15, it likely won’t be long until we see an official announcement. That said, there’s also the chance that this date was simply a placeholder never meant to be seen by audiences. If there are any new updates on HBO’s The Last of Us, we’ll have everything you need to know here on Shacknews.