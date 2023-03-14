Naughty Dog has already determined what its next game will be Neil Druckmann knows that fans want The Last of Us Part 3, but the decision has already been made.

With The Last of Us on HBO Max wrapping up its first season, a lot of fan attention has turned back to developer Naughty Dog and its future projects. While the studio produced the live-action adaptation of the beloved 2013 video game, folks are curious as to what the team’s next major video game project will be. Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann was recently speaking on the matter when he revealed that the decision has already been made on what the studio will do next, and that it’s the project they’re most excited about.

Neil Druckmann appeared on Kinda Funny this week to discuss the The Last of Us now that the show’s season one finaled has aired. The conversation shifted towards Naughty Dog’s video game pursuits. This is where Druckmann provided some vague clues about what Naughty Dog will be working on in the future. “I know the fans really want The Last of Us Part 3, I hear about it all the time, and all I can say is that we’re already into our next project. The decision has already been made… we picked the thing we’re most excited for.”



Source: Naughty Dog

Druckmann doesn’t rule out The Last of Us Part 3, but him saying that the decision has already been made seems to indicate that the studio might be heading in a different direction. Of course, it will likely be a long time until this mystery project is revealed.

We know that Naughty Dog’s next video game will be the multiplayer spin-off of The Last of Us, which was originally supposed to be content within The Last of Us Part 2. More details on that game are coming later this year. Druckmann confirmed back in January that the studio had moved on from the Uncharted series, so we can likely rule that out as the studio’s next project. For more Naughty Dog news, count on Shacknews.