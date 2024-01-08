HBO's The Last of Us wins eight Emmys Nick Offerman and Storm Reid both took home awards for their performances in the adaptation.

HBO’s adaptation of The Last of Us released to critical acclaim last year, and a second season is already in the works. Before we get there, though, Hollywood isn’t finished giving HBO and Naughty Dog their flowers for their work on the original season. The Creative Arts Emmy took place last night, and The Last of Us took home eight awards out of 24 nominations.

The full rundown of The Last of Us’ performance at the 75th Emmys can be seen on the event’s website. Here are the following awards that HBO and Naughty Dog took home:

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series - Storm Reid, as Riley Abel

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Drama Series - “Endure And Survive”

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour) - When You're Lost In The Darkness

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour) - When You're Lost In The Darkness

Outstanding Main Title Design

Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Season Or A Movie

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series - Nick Offerman, as Bill

Offerman expressed his gratitude for the awards on Twitter/X, sharing the written version of his speech.



Source: Invision/AP

Friends, I was fortunate enough to receive a very nice winged Emmy accolade figurine last night for my work as Bill in [The Last of Us] written by the indomitable [Craig Mazin]. It’s hard to fully swallow because the role was in an inseparable partnership with the magnificent #MurrayBartlett so I wish they had 2 trophies to give. Without Frank, Bill ain’t shit. Anyway, here’s my speech.

With the love that HBO’s The Last of Us has received, fans are eagerly awaiting news on the show’s second season. Stick with us here on Shacknews as we await the latest details on what’s coming next to the world of The Last of Us.