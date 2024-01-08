New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

HBO's The Last of Us wins eight Emmys

Nick Offerman and Storm Reid both took home awards for their performances in the adaptation.
Donovan Erskine
HBO
2

HBO’s adaptation of The Last of Us released to critical acclaim last year, and a second season is already in the works. Before we get there, though, Hollywood isn’t finished giving HBO and Naughty Dog their flowers for their work on the original season. The Creative Arts Emmy took place last night, and The Last of Us took home eight awards out of 24 nominations.

The full rundown of The Last of Us’ performance at the 75th Emmys can be seen on the event’s website. Here are the following awards that HBO and Naughty Dog took home:

  • Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series - Storm Reid, as Riley Abel
  • Outstanding Picture Editing For A Drama Series - “Endure And Survive”
  • Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour) - When You're Lost In The Darkness
  • Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour) - When You're Lost In The Darkness
  • Outstanding Main Title Design
  • Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Season Or A Movie
  • Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup
  • Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series - Nick Offerman, as Bill

Offerman expressed his gratitude for the awards on Twitter/X, sharing the written version of his speech.

Nick Offerman holding his Emmy award.

Source: Invision/AP

With the love that HBO’s The Last of Us has received, fans are eagerly awaiting news on the show’s second season. Stick with us here on Shacknews as we await the latest details on what’s coming next to the world of The Last of Us.

