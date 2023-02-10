Weekend Console Download Deals for Feb. 10: The Last of Us Part 1 sale

For those unaware, there is a football game happening this weekend. Most years, this would be where I would talk about this year's Madden NFL game. What could I really add, though? It's Madden, the same Madden we've seen every year for over a decade. All I can really say is, it's on sale. Yes, it certainly is. Far more interesting is The Last of Us.

Yes, The Last of Us is taking the world by storm with its successful HBO series. As one might imagine, interest in the game has risen heavily. If its price tag was the only thing keeping you away, this is a good weekend for you, because The Last of Us Part 1 just got its first major discount. Pick it up this weekend on PS5 and see what the fuss is about. (Those who don't own a PS5 can pick up the PS4's The Last of Us Remastered, which is also on sale.)

You know what else has seen a major rise in interest this week? The Legend of Zelda has, coming off the new Tears of the Kingdom trailer earlier this week. Nintendo is aware that some players may want to catch up with the story so far, which is why The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has received a rare discount. Grab it on sale this weekend from the eShop and then start speculating with the rest of us where the story might be going.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

PlayStation

Nintendo Switch

