Weekend Console Download Deals for Feb. 10: The Last of Us Part 1 sale

For those unaware, there is a football game happening this weekend. Most years, this would be where I would talk about this year's Madden NFL game. What could I really add, though? It's Madden, the same Madden we've seen every year for over a decade. All I can really say is, it's on sale. Yes, it certainly is. Far more interesting is The Last of Us.
Yes, The Last of Us is taking the world by storm with its successful HBO series. As one might imagine, interest in the game has risen heavily. If its price tag was the only thing keeping you away, this is a good weekend for you, because The Last of Us Part 1 just got its first major discount. Pick it up this weekend on PS5 and see what the fuss is about. (Those who don't own a PS5 can pick up the PS4's The Last of Us Remastered, which is also on sale.)
You know what else has seen a major rise in interest this week? The Legend of Zelda has, coming off the new Tears of the Kingdom trailer earlier this week. Nintendo is aware that some players may want to catch up with the story so far, which is why The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has received a rare discount. Grab it on sale this weekend from the eShop and then start speculating with the rest of us where the story might be going.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- For the King - FREE!
- Autonauts - FREE!
- Grand Theft Auto 5 [Xbox Series X] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite Ultimate Edition [Xbox Series X] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Red Dead Redemptiopn 2 Ultimate Edition - $29.99 (70% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Madden NFL 23 [Xbox Series X] - $20.99 (70% off)
- Anime Month
- Capcom Fighting Collection - $29.99 (25% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Tales of Arise Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $33.99 (60% off)
- Scarlet Nexus Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (75% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $14.99 (50% off)
- Tekken 7 Definitive Edition - $17.99 (85% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ Ultimate Edition - $16.49 (85% off)
- More from the Xbox Anime Month.
- 2K Publisher Sale
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Enhanced Edition [Xbox Series X] - $41.99 (40% off)
- The Quarry [Xbox Series X] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Next-Level Edition [Xbox Series X] - $34.99 (50% off)
- New Tales from the Borderlands [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- NBA 2K23 [Xbox Series X] - $23.09 (67% off)
- PGA Tour 2K23 Cross-Gen Edition [Xbox Series X] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Mafia Trilogy - $23.99 (60% off)
- BioShock The Collection - $9.99 (80% off)
- More from the Xbox 2K Publisher Sale
- Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ragnarok Edition [Xbox Series X] - $34.99 (65% off)
- Just Dance 2023 Edition [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition [Xbox Series X] - $39.59 (67% off)
- Riders Republic Gold Edition [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (70% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion Gold Edition [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (80% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction [Xbox Series X] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition [Xbox Series X] - $27.99 (65% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint Gold Edition - $19.99 (80% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Warlords of New York Edition - $17.99 (70% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $4.94 (67% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole - $14.99 (70% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition - $24.99 (75% off)
- Uno Ultimate Edition - $7.99 (60% off)
- More from the Xbox Ubisoft Publisher Series.
- RPG Sale
- A Plague Tale: Requiem [Xbox Series X] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $43.99 (45% off)
- Fallout 76: The Pitt Deluxe Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition [Xbox Series X] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition - $8.99 (85% off)
- Mafia Trilogy - $23.99 (60% off)
- CODE VEIN - $8.99 (85% off)
- More from the Xbox RPG Sale.
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- The Last of Us Part 1 [PS5] - $49.69 (29% off)
- The Last of Us Remastered - $9.99 (50% off)
- Critics' Choice Sale
- Horizon Forbidden West [PS5/PS4] - $39.89 (43% off)
- Gran Turismo 7 [PS5/PS4] - $39.89 (43% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (60% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Cross-Gen Bundle [PS5/PS4] - $52.49 (25% off)
- Stray [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Neon White [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Gotham Knights Deluxe Edition [PS5] - $40.49 (55% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Sonic Origins [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade [PS5] - $39.89 (43% off)
- Deathloop [PS5] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 [PS5] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Rollerdrome [PS5/PS4] - $19.79 (34% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- New Tales from the Borderlands [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo [PS5] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Madden NFL 23 [PS5] - $20.99 (70% off)
- NBA 2K23 [PS5] - $23.09 (67% off)
- PGA 2K23 Cross-Gen Edition [PS5/PS4] - $34.99 (50% off)
- The Quarry [PS5] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil Village [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Pac-Man World Re-PAC [PS5/PS4] - $19.49 (35% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $31.49 (55% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: Chaotic Great Edition [PS5/PS4] - $44.99 (50% off)
- It Takes Two [PS5/PS4] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Complete Edition [PS5/PS4] - $48.99 (65% off)
- Diablo 2 Resurrected [PS5/PS4] - $13.19 (67% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (60% off)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed [PS5] - $12.49 (75% off)
- Two Point Campus [PS5/PS4] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Just Dance 2023 Edition [PS5] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Persona 5 Royal Ultimate Edition - $41.99 (30% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection - $29.99 (25% off)
- The King of Fighters 15 [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tekken 7 Definitive Edition - $19.19 (84% off)
- Borderlands 3 [PS5/PS4] - $8.99 (85% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- Bloodborne Complete Edition - $17.49 (50% off)
- Prodeus [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Temtem [PS5] - $35.99 (20% off)
- Hades [PS5/PS4] - $16.24 (35% off)
- Outer Wilds Archaeologist Edition [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Dead Cells - $14.99 (40% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 9 [PS5/PS4] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Alien: Isolation The Collection - $7.99 (80% off)
- More from the PlayStation Critics' Choice Sale.
- PlayStation Indies
- Sifu [PS5/PS4] - $25.99 (35% off)
- Chivalry 2 King's Edition [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- The King of Fighters 15 Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $42.49 (50% off)
- Nobody Saves the World [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (40% off)
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination [PS5/PS4] - $15.99 (60% off)
- DayZ - $29.99 (40% off)
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - $24.99 (50% off)
- Terror of Hemasaurus - $11.99 (20% off)
- Maneater Apex Edition [PS5/PS4] - $27.49 (45% off)
- The Long Dark - $17.49 (50% off)
- Cozy Grove - $8.99 (40% off)
- The Artful Escape [PS5/PS4] - $11.99 (40% off)
- Twelve Minutes [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (40% off)
- Lake [PS5/PS4] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Untitled Goose Game - $9.99 (50% off)
- Guacamelee 2 - $4.99 (75% off)
- Ion Fury - $7.49 (70% off)
- Nidhogg 2 - $7.49 (50% off)
- John Wick Hex - $1.99 (90% off)
- More from the PlayStation Indies Sale.
- Games Under $15 Sale
- Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- Until Dawn - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 7: Biohazard [PS5/PS4] - $7.99 (60% off)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl [PS5/PS4] - $9.99 (80% off)
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid - $9.99 (50% off)
- Persona 4 Arena Ultimax - $14.99 (50% off)
- Salt and Sacrifice [PS5/PS4] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Frostpunk Complete Collection - $13.49 (70% off)
- Mortal Shell Enhanced Edition [PS5/PS4] - $10.49 (65% off)
- Slay the Spire - $9.99 (60% off)
- Celeste - $8.99 (55% off)
- Castlevania Advance Collection - $11.99 (40% off)
- Trek to Yomi [PS5/PS4] - $12.99 (35% off)
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning - $13.99 (65% off)
- Empire of Sin - $7.99 (80% off)
- Grim Fandango Remastered - $4.49 (70% off)
- Quake [PS5/PS4] - $3.99 (60% off)
- More from the PlayStation Games Under $15 Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Destiny 2: Beyond Light [PS5/PS4] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Evil Dead: The Game [PS5/PS4] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- OlliOlli World [PS5/PS4] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Mafia Definitive Edition - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - $39.99 (33% off)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild + Expansion Pass - $53.98 (32% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak - $39.99 (42% off)
- Two Point Campus - $27.99 (30% off)
- LEGO Bricktales - $23.99 (20% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 8 - $17.99 (40% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 - $17.99 (40% off)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl - $9.99 (80% off)
- Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water - $29.99 (25% off)
- Little Nightmares 1+2 - $14.99 (70% off)
- Time on Frog Island - $8.49 (66% off)
- Oddworld: Soulstorm - $34.99 (30% off)
- Chex Quest HD - $1.99 (60% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for Feb. 10: The Last of Us Part 1 sale