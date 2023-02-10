Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Weekend Console Download Deals for Feb. 10: The Last of Us Part 1 sale

It's the first major discount for The Last of Us Part 1 on PS5. Plus, Nintendo is offering a rare sale on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.
Ozzie Mejia
For those unaware, there is a football game happening this weekend. Most years, this would be where I would talk about this year's Madden NFL game. What could I really add, though? It's Madden, the same Madden we've seen every year for over a decade. All I can really say is, it's on sale. Yes, it certainly is. Far more interesting is The Last of Us.

Yes, The Last of Us is taking the world by storm with its successful HBO series. As one might imagine, interest in the game has risen heavily. If its price tag was the only thing keeping you away, this is a good weekend for you, because The Last of Us Part 1 just got its first major discount. Pick it up this weekend on PS5 and see what the fuss is about. (Those who don't own a PS5 can pick up the PS4's The Last of Us Remastered, which is also on sale.)

You know what else has seen a major rise in interest this week? The Legend of Zelda has, coming off the new Tears of the Kingdom trailer earlier this week. Nintendo is aware that some players may want to catch up with the story so far, which is why The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has received a rare discount. Grab it on sale this weekend from the eShop and then start speculating with the rest of us where the story might be going.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

