The Division 2: Warlords of New York revealed in new trailers
The cooperative shooter franchise The Division returns to its roots for the second year of post-release content, offering a new open world, new skills, and much more.
The cooperative shooter franchise The Division returns to its roots for the second year of post-release content, offering a new open world, new skills, and much more.
The Division 2 is going to back to its roots for its upcoming Warlords of New York expansion. We got an early look at what players can expect from the new content.