ShackStream: Resident Evil Outbreak Event in Division 2 Today's episode of the ShackStream marks the return of Capitol Crabs and the march to capture D.C. from the zombies.

Welcome back to the ShackStream, good folks. Today’s episode offers a return to Washington D.C. where an outbreak threatens to interfere with the day-to-day goings on in gang warfare in The Division 2. Capcom and Ubisoft announced a joint endeavor to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of Resident Evil and the fun has come into Ubisoft’s open-world looter shooter.

Grab a beer, put your feet up, and get ready to enjoy a stream where we grind mega-hard for these hot new Resident Evil cosmetics by removing heads from the infected. Cool beans!

The fun kicks off at 03:00 PM ET (12:00 PM PT) on the Official Shacknews Twitch Channel.



