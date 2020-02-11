The Division 2: Warlords of New York revealed in new trailers The cooperative shooter franchise The Division returns to its roots for the second year of post-release content, offering a new open world, new skills, and much more.

The first Division game made shockwaves throughout the video games industry when it was first shown off at E3 2013. It offered a glimpse at the power of the now-current generation consoles and offered the intrigue of an all-new IP. Following the success of the game, publisher Ubisoft and developer Massive Entertainment went to work crafting a sequel. The Division 2 took the series from its original New York City setting and moved to Washington D.C. for more post-disaster action. As we near the anniversary of the second game’s launch, Ubisoft is preparing the first-ever expansion content for the franchise in the form of Warlords of New York.

The Division 2: Warlords of New York brings the series back to The Big Apple and gives players the chance to explore an all-new open-world playground encompassing a large chunk of Manhattan Island that was not accessible in the original game. The last time players were in New York, the streets were covered in snow and Christmas decorations following the deadly virus outbreak that began on Black Friday. The return to the city offers a vastly different experience, showing off a metropolis that is reeling from catastrophic hurricane landfall during the year’s hottest months.

The expansion follows Division agents across the city while they hunt for Aaron Keener, the antagonist of the first game who kind of just got away with everything at the end. Warlords of New York aims to help series fans get some retribution against the rogue Division agent, but he will be protected by a squad of elite rogue agents, aka The Warlords. Using an assortment of new and revamped skills, weapons, armor, and more, agents will attempt to once again clean the streets of the City That Never Sleeps. This time around, the surviving inhabitants will not be as kind after suffering repeated betrayals and attacks from previous Division agents.

Owners of The Division 2 can get an early taste of the action by way of the final release of the Year 1 content offerings when The Division 2: Episode 3 launches on February 19. Owners of the Year 1 Pass can begin playing early on February 12. The events in Episode 3 will serve as a prologue to the full expansion. Warlords of New York will launch on March 3 for $29.99 and requires the base game. It is available for all platforms that offer The Division 2. For more news and updates on the newest release of the upcoming year, refer to our 2020 Video Game Release Calendar.