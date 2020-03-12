Stadia gets stadier with The Division 2, The Crew 2, and Monopoly The Google Stadia library is about to get an influx of Ubisoft as The Division 2, The Crew 2, and Monopoly all hit the platform through April 2020.

The Google Stadia library is continuing to shape up its content with various pick ups from around the games industry, and in the next couple months, Ubisoft is helping boost the Stadia offering with a solid collection of games. Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, The Crew 2, and Monopoly are all coming to Google Stadia.

Google Stadia shared its upcoming pickups from Ubisoft via the Stadia Twitter and blog on March 12, 2020. The collection of games will come in two sets. The Crew 2 and Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 will launch on March 25 and Monopoly will join them on Stadia on April 28, 2020. Notably, The Division 2 will come with cross-platform play and cross-progression, as well as access to the new Warlords of New York expansion that launched recently. Meanwhile, The Crew 2 and Monopoly will make for further multiplayer fun in the Stadia library.

Stadia has been on track to building up what was possible on the platform, following a rocky launch in late 2019. Since then, the Stadia has continued to build its library and offer more to fans with the addition of popular titles like Serious Sam and Panzer Dragoon. They haven’t quite stopped tripping (ask Larian Studios about Baldur’s Gate 3’s release date), but following such a stumble out of the gate, the Stadia is seemingly working its way quietly through 2020 with additions and improvements to try to make the experience what it was promised to be.

The Division 2 is certainly well worth everyone’s time and the Warlords of New York expansion gave us a lot to be excited about in our hands-on preview as it brought players back to New York and pit them against familiar foes. Say what you will about the Stadia’s launch, but as it finds its footing throughout the year, Google is arguably giving it their best to make it worth its place on the gaming shelf.