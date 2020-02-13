Panzer Dragoon & Serious Sam among newly announced games coming to Stadia The Stadia is getting plenty of new games in 2020, and five more were just added to the slate, including popular franchises Serious Sam and Panzer Dragoon.

The Stadia may have stumbled out of its launching months, but that doesn’t mean Google is anywhere near giving up on the cloud gaming platform. Stadia has a decent collection of games coming to the system in 2020 and Google just got its hands on five more for the list. Among those getting added soon are games from the fan beloved Panzer Dragoon and Serious Sam franchises.

Google announced its latest additions to Google Stadia on February 13, 2020 via the Google Stadia community blogs. The new set of games coming to the Stadia sometime in the future include the following:

Lost Words: Beyond the Page - Modus Games & Sketchbook Games

Panzer Dragoon: Remake - Forever Entertainment & MegaPixel Studio

Serious Sam Collection - Devolver Digital & Croteam

Stacks on Stacks (on Stacks) - Herringbone Games

Spitlings - HandyGames & Massive Miniteam

Of these games, Lost Words, Stacks on Stacks, and Spitlings are going to debut exclusively on Stadia. No release date was given for the launch of these titles just yet. The blog post says each of them will arrive “within the coming months.”

Stadia hasn’t had the best run out of the gate. In fact, it stumbled so much that Google was forced to address many an issue on the matter, chief among them being the claim of 4K and 60 FPS on all games on the service. Even so, Google has continued to push and support Stadia through its hard times (albeit silently for quite a while). They acquired Journey to the Savage Planet developer Typhoon Studios at the end of 2019 and have a list of games coming to the system through 2020, including Cyberpunk 2077 and Darksiders: Genesis.

Panzer Dragoon and Serious Sam are good pick-ups for the Stadia and the other three games in the least look for a promising good time as well. It just remains to be seen when