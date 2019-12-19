Google Stadia announced its acquisition of Typhoon Studios Typhoon Studios, the developer of Journey to the Savage Planet, has been acquired by Google Stadia, confirmed by Stadia head Jade Raymond.

The Google Stadia team just snapped up another developer to bring into the fold.

This time, Google added Journey to the Savage Planet developer Typhoon Studios, which news broke of earlier Thursday morning in an official memo on the Stadia blog from Jade Raymond, VP and Head of Stadia Games & Entertainment.

"Working with some of the best game creators in the world, we’ve learned that a successful studio comes down to great people who have a vision to execute on the best ideas. We’re always looking for people who share our passion and vision for the future of gaming, which is why I’m so excited that Typhoon Studios, the independent developers behind the upcoming Journey to the Savage Planet, is joining Stadia Games and Entertainment," wrote Raymond.

Hear more directly from @ibjade → https://t.co/Hei9lreyV5 — Stadia (@GoogleStadia) December 19, 2019

"Under the leadership of its co-founders, Reid Schneider & Alex Hutchinson, Typhoon Studios has built an incredible team of industry veterans who are committed to the player experience. The Typhoon team will be joining our first Stadia Games and Entertainment studio that is based in Montreal and led by Sébastien Puel," she continued.

Nothing is going to change at this time, at least not too much. Typhoon Studios is going to continue working on Journey to the Savage Planet for its release on various platforms on January 28, 2020. The team's priority will be bringing the Typhoon Studios team into the Stadia team.

"We’re thrilled to welcome this incredibly talented team to the Google family!" concluded Raymond.