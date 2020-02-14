Google Stadia's latest reveals seem to insist Baldur's Gate 3 is coming in 2020 According to Google's latest announcement, Baldur's Gate 3 will be on Stadia in 2020, but developers Larian Studios says this is a mistake.

It’s probably safe to say that many of us are ready to see what Baldur’s Gate 3 has to offer. Larian Studios has proven time and time again that they’re ready to deliver a solid return to the classic RPG franchise, but someone may have jumped the gun on saying when we’ll actually get to see it. Google Stadia’s latest announcement seems to insist that Baldur’s Gate is coming in 2020, but Larian Studios says this is an error.

Google launched a new announcement of games on February 13, 2020 for Google Stadia, including Panzer Dragoon and Serious Sam among other selections. That was fine an dandy, but an issue came of some of the flavor text in that announcement.

“You’re already looking forward to DOOM Eternal, Get Packed, Orcs Must Die! 3, Baldur’s Gate 3 and many more games coming to Stadia this year,” Google wrote.

Now Baldur’s Gate 3 landing on Stadia in 2020 was news to everyone, including Larian Studios, who claimed it was an incorrect statement in correspondence with PCGamesN.

“We haven’t announced a release period, and were included in that lineup email in error,” Larian told PCGamesN.

Despite this claim, Baldur’s Gate 3 hasn’t been removed from Google Stadia’s statement a day later. It would have been the first time we heard anything of an announcement window for the game. That’s nice and all, but it definitely appears that Google is stepping on Larian’s toes in this situation. After all, if Larian isn’t, for some reason, ready to commit to 2020 launch window, it puts their backs to the wall when the end of this year rolls around.

We’re as excited as anyone to get our quest on in Baldur’s Gate 3 and battle its disgusting mind flayers as anyone, and it seemed Larian was set to show us something sometime in February 2020, but we’d certainly rather let Larian Studios speak for themselves rather than letting Google steal their thunder.