Baldur's Gate 3 reveal coming from Larian Studios in February 2020 There's an update of some sort on Baldur's Gate 3 coming next month, so we're naturally excited beyond belief.

If you've been waiting on pins and needles ever since Baldur's Gate 3 was first announced for even a sliver of new information, this revelation should perk you right up.

The official Baldur's Gate 3 Twitter account posted a video showing some sort of reveal that's about to take place next month on February 27. In a post labeled "Something's Brewing #baldursgate3," a teaser appeared on the Twitter feed. Comprised of very quick cuts of footage from behind the scenes, it's enough to get any Baldur's Gate fan drooling.

Unfortunately, the trailer is over all too quickly, if you can call it that. All we're left with is the date: February 27. Could we be looking at a big gameplay reveal by then? Is there something big brewing? All we can do is wait for now, but from the look of things, we're in for some very good news.

We got our first taste of what was to come back in May 2019 with a new tease of the Baldur's Gate 3 logo. Since then, there's been very little information trickling out. Now, it looks like we're finally going to get what we've been waiting for at long last. Be sure to tune into Shacknews next month when the reveal happens and we'll make sure you know everything that's going on. And we may even have some gameplay to discuss by then!