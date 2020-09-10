New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

The Division 2 gets free The Summit game mode this month

The Summit, a new 100-floor challenge mode for The Division 2 is coming later this month and we got a good look thanks to a new trailer today.
Josh Hawkins
1

Fans of The Division 2 can look forward to The Summit, a new 100-floor challenge mode, which is set to arrive to the Warlords of New York DLC this month. We got a new look at it via a trailer during today's Ubisoft Forward preshow and it is set to arrive on September 22, 2020 and we'll have more details about it soon.

