The Division 2 Title Update 10 buffs all weapons ahead of Season 2 There's a lot on the horizon for Division 2 players, so Ubisoft is helping them out by buffing nearly every weapon with Title Update 10.

Tom Clancy's The Division 2 has seen an influx of new blood since Ubisoft had that momentary bout of madness where they reduced the game's price by 90 percent. Some of those new players have gone on to pick up the Warlords of New York expansion and are anxiously awaiting Season 2, but first, there's a matter of making sure the game's artillery is up to snuff. Fortunately, players will notice that their weapons are about to pack some more punch in the upcoming Title Update 10.

As revealed during Wednesday morning's State of the Game livestream, Ubisoft noted that Title Update 10 would focus on balancing The Division 2's game health. As part of that, nearly all of the game's weapons are getting a universal buff, while players will notice some tweaks to Exotics, weapon talents, brand sets, and gear sets. Players should also be able to find better rewards when playing on Heroic and Legendary difficulties. Title Update 10 is set to deploy on Tuesday, June 16.

All of this will pave the way for Warlords of New York Season 2, which is set to release on Tuesday, June 23. This will introduce a new Manhunt and Global Event, as well as new rewards, new Leagues, and a new Healing Trap skill variant, among other things.

Lastly, Ubisoft is planning to introduce its second Raid, Operation Iron Horse, in the weeks ahead. The team hopes that Title Update 10 will give players enough firepower to prepare for what's ahead. And what's ahead will vary, since Level 30 and Level 40 players will get two different versions of the Raid. Operation Iron Horse is coming soon and will be free to all players.

For more on what was revealed today, be sure to check out The Division 2 website.