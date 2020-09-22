The Division 2 launches Season 3 with Summit mode and free weekend It's time to climb the Summit with The Division 2's Season 3. If you don't have the game yet, then you can get ready for a free weekend.

Season 3 of Tom Clancy's The Division 2 has begun. Well, it's begun for owners of the Warlods of New York expansion, anyway. If you have the expansion ready to roll, then you can jump into the new Summit mode and take on one of the game's biggest challenges to date. If you don't have The Division 2 at all, you'll be happy to hear there's a free weekend incoming.

The Division 2's Season 3, titled Concealed Agenda, officially begins today. Meanwhile, the game's free weekend is set to run from Thursday, September 24 through Monday, September 28. While it hasn't been specifically stated, the implication is that the free weekend will include the Warlords of New York expansion in order to allow players to engage in the Season 3 content. Players must own the Warlords of New York expansion in order to access the various Season 3 additions.

The biggest of these Season 3 additions is the new Summit mode. The Summit is a PvE game mode that takes squads into a heavily fortified skyscraper. Enemy factions are all over the place and the farther you progress, the more difficult things get. Floors will be randomized from various preset designs and your Summit run will be different each time. Squads must survive all 100 floors of the Summit in order to succeed.

Other changes include new Appearance Mods, which will allow for deeper customization options; an improved loot system that helps reduce the amount of pesky rainbow loot; the addition of Agnostic Mods, which removes color-coding from gear mod slots; and new items and weapons. There's a lot to soak in and you can learn all about this newest update by checking out the Title Update 11 patch notes.

The Division 2's Season 3 is underway for all Warlords of New York owners. The upcoming free weekend will be available to all PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia owners.