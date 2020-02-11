The Division 2: Warlords of New York interview - Returning to The Big Apple The cooperative shooter franchise The Division 2 returns to its roots for the second year of post-release content, offering a new open world, new skills, and much more. We speak with the developers in this exclusive interview.

The Division 2: Warlords of New York brings cooperative action series back to The Big Apple and gives players the chance to explore an all-new open-world playground encompassing a large chunk of Manhattan Island that was not accessible in the original game. The last time players were in New York, the streets were covered in snow and Christmas decorations following the deadly virus outbreak that began on Black Friday. The return to the city offers a vastly different experience, showing off a metropolis that is reeling from catastrophic hurricane landfall during the year’s hottest months.

Our own Blake Morse got a chance to sit down and get an early hands-on demo for Warlords of New York. He wrote up his impressions and observations from the session and also managed to snag an interview with the developers to find out more about one of the most-anticipated expansions of 2020.

Owners of The Division 2 can get an early taste of the action by way of the final release of the Year 1 content offerings when The Division 2: Episode 3 launches on February 19. Owners of the Year 1 Pass can begin playing early on February 12. The events in Episode 3 will serve as a prologue to the full expansion. Warlords of New York will launch on March 3 for $29.99 and requires the base game. It is available for all platforms that offer The Division 2. For more news and updates on the newest release of the upcoming year, refer to our 2020 Video Game Release Calendar.

For a ton of coverage on gaming and technology, check out the Shacknews and GamerhubTV YouTube channels. There you'll find exclusive interviews, demos, and event coverage. You'll also find exclusive walkthroughs, gameplay videos, and more. Subscribe to both channels and stay tuned to Shacknews for gaming and tech updates.