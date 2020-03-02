The Division 2: Warlords of New York launches early and bug-ridden It looks like The Division 2: Warlords of New York launched a day early and brought with it some progress-stunting bugs that have required Ubisoft to respond.

Some things should wait until they’re ready. The Division 2: Warlords of New York update came early, but it brought a slew of issues with it, including a serious bug that keeps players from interacting with Community Leader NPCs. The whole debacle has prompted Ubisoft to respond.

The Division 2: Warlords of New York title update launched early in the AM on March 2, 2020. It wasn’t long after that players started reporting problems with the game. The largest of these problems included not being able to interact with NPC Community Leaders for major progress. Other major issues included Echo errors when logging into the game. The various issues were enough that it prompted Ubisoft to announce unscheduled maintenance for the game coming on Tuesday, March 3. to address the following:

Fixing an issue that prevents the objective "Reach City Hall" of the WONY introduction mission from updating and teleporting players to a different location.

Fixing an issue that causes players who quit the helicopter cinematic to get placed into and stuck in Trinity Church.

Fixing an issue that prevents players from interacting with Community Leader NPCs.

Further backend improvements to prevent ECHO errors to occur for players.

Greetings Agents,

The servers will shut down for an unscheduled maintenance on Tuesday, March 3rd at 09:30 AM CET / 03:30 AM EST / 00:30 AM PST to deploy several fixes.

Estimated downtime is approximately 3 hours.

Details: >> https://t.co/tNUYREBB8a — The Division 2 (@TheDivisionGame) March 2, 2020

It’s a bit of an unfortunate kick off for Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 and its latest update. Warlords of New York has brought back some interesting factions from the original Division, along with the chance to re-explore and take on the familiar streets of New York with new challenges, quests, and skills to show for it. The team at Ubisoft has been excited to bring fans of the franchise back to where it began with familiar foes and new conflicts to go with them, as shared in our gameplay interview with the team.

Once Ubisoft gets the kinks worked out in tomorrow’s maintenance, hopefully The Division 2: Warlords of New York will be off to the races on its official launch day.