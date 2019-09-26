Shack Chat: What's your favorite Star Wars game?
The Shack Staff discusses their favorite Star Wars games in honor of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.
The Shack Staff discusses their favorite Star Wars games in honor of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is a new single-player experience from Respawn Entertainment that doesn't quite stick the landing. Our review.
One of Arcade1Up's most recent projects, the Atari Star Wars Trilogy cabinet, has come to retail stores including GameStop and Wal-Mart.
Create a trusty companion at Disney Parks' new Star Wars expansion.
After spending a day at Disney's new Galaxy's Edge attractions, visitors will be happy to dine at the Docking Bay 7 restaurant.
Let the Force guide you as you design your own lightsaber by selecting the parts for your hilt and the kyber crystal that speaks to you.
Shacknews takes a trip to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge to visit Oga's Cantina for a brief look at some of the hottest drinks and food available in the galaxy.
Take a journey through Dok's store to discover all kinds of artifacts and relics from across the Star Wars galaxy.
Get a look at how one of Disney Parks' hottest attractions was brought to life.
A galaxy of new Star Wars products are coming for eager fans to eat up ahead of the new movie's release.