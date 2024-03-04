EA's Star Wars strategy game is still currently in the works following layoffs Developer Bit Reactor shared that while EA layoffs affected the team morale, its EA Star Wars strategy game has not been canceled alongside other projects.

Despite a string of layoffs and game cancelations which were revealed last week, apparently the Star Wars strategy game being developed by Bit Reactor is still in the works. EA ended up adding to the unfortunate string of layoffs going on throughout tech and gaming, which included cutting staff at Respawn and canceling a Star Wars FPS in development at the Apex Legends studio. There was concern among these layoffs that Bit Reactor’s project might also be on the cutting board, but the studio has assured fans it’s still working on the game.

Bit Reactor itself answered to the concerns about layoffs and its Star Wars strategy game via the studio’s Twitter. While the EA layoffs reported last week have certainly taken a toll on morale at Bit Reactor, the studio and its current project aren’t seeing any cuts at this time, as shared below:

Last week was difficult for the industry, and more so because of our strong relationships within the other teams at Respawn. But for those asking, we are still hard at work, and our game was unaffected by last week's news.

Bit Reactor was formed out of a group of Firaxis veteran devs that brought their combined talents in X-COM and Civilization over to EA to work on a new Star Wars strategy game.

Source: Bit Reactor

It was revealed at the end of February that Electronic Arts would be laying off around 670 people from various internal studios and departments within the company in a strategy CEO Andrew Wilson described as “streamlining our company operations” in his provided statement. An apparent part of that streamlining included killing a Star Wars first-person shooter in the works at Respawn Entertainment, which led to speculation that Bit Reactor’s game may also be in trouble.

It looks like Bit Reactor is safe for now. We still don’t have much knowledge of what its game will be or look like beyond the idea of a Star Wars Strategy game, so stay tuned for further updates as they drop, right here at Shacknews.